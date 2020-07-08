LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 7.8.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Daily Coronavirus Deaths in U.S. Continue to Plummet as Confirmed Cases Hit Record Levels – Coronavirus-linked deaths across the U.S. continued on a downward trend as of Monday afternoon, even after the country hit historic levels in the number of new confirmed cases late last week, a Breitbart News analysis of the seven-day average of fatalities showed.

Health experts have warned about the lag between infection identification and death that could take weeks or more, which means the fatalities could increase down the road. The current spike in the number of cases intensified almost three weeks ago around mid-June. – READ MORE

SUMMER OF LOVE: Seattle Mayor Admits CHOP Antifastan Caused Crime Wave, ‘Alarming’ Spike in COVID Cases – NOW she tells us. When Mayor Jenny Durkan (D-Seattle) finally ordered police to clear out the antifa instigators in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) Occupied Protest (CHOP), which has been dubbed “Antifastan” (no offense to Central Asian countries), her order made some very fascinating observations about the occupation she had allowed to fester for three long weeks. As it turns out, a lawless rebellion protest/anarchist commune might be bad for… public health and safety. Specifically, CHOP appears to have caused both a crime wave and an uptick in coronavirus cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After significant national attention, many protesters have left the area but the conditions in the Cal Anderson Park Area have deteriorated to the point where public health, life, and safety are threatened by activities in and around this area,” Durkan’s order states. The order lists a few key facts, including the three tragic shootings on June 20, 22, and 29, which claimed the lives of two black teenagers and left more wounded. – READ MORE

Here are some of the billionaires who got PPP loans while small businesses went bankrupt –Billionaire property developer Joe Farrell, a prominent Republican fundraiser, received up to $1 million in taxpayer coronavirus relief funds, according to federal data released Monday.

Other players in the world of celebrity and influence who took advantage of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, to help struggling small businesses hurt by coronavirus shutdowns included Kanye West’s $3 billion clothing and sneaker company, multimillionaire pop artist Jeff Koons and the Church of Scientology, which is reported to be worth at least $1 billion. – READ MORE

Florida’s Coronavirus Fatality Rate Below Several Blue States, 10% of Population Tested – Florida’s coronavirus case fatality rate remains lower than several states led by Democrat governors, such as New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) outlined on Monday. He noted 10 percent of Florida’s population has been tested for the virus — a factor that may be considered when analyzing the Sunshine State’s recent spike in cases.

DeSantis outlined several key facts regarding the spike in cases in Florida, as critics hurry to assign doomsday scenarios to the state, dubbed the next coronavirus hotspot. Many are urging the governor to reverse the reopening process and take drastic measures, such as issuing a statewide mask order. – READ MORE

Now House Dems Are Threatening to Shut Down the Government Over Statues – House Democrats working on the annual appropriations bill say that they will force a government shutdown unless the statues of Southern politicians in the Capitol are removed.

The government will technically run out of money on September 30 unless Congress passes appropriations bills. The appropriation for the legislative branch includes the demand that the Confederate statues in public areas be removed and returned to the states that donated them. – READ MORE

Biden-founded law firm, as well as a company tied to Pelosi, received PPP funds, docs show – A prominent Delaware law firm founded by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for between $150,000 and $350,000, according to records released Monday by the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration.

The Trump campaign told Fox News that the records conflict with recent messaging from the Biden campaign that the PPP is both ineffective and a vehicle to reward Trump “cronies.” – READ MORE

Company Connected to Pelosi’s Husband Scored Coronavirus Bailout – A company connected to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband received a loan from the Trump administration’s $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program, a Small Business Administration-led fund designed to provide financial relief to businesses in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg News first reported: Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman described Paul Pelosi as an investor in the firm, which turned up in loan-level disclosures for the program that were released Monday by the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration. […] – READ MORE

Big banks stand to earn hundreds of millions from PPP loan fees – America’s largest banks are set to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in fees paid out by the federal government under its Paycheck Protection Program, according to S&P Global

The loan program is designed to help smaller American businesses survive the coronavirus recession, and was part of Washington’s $2 trillion economic stimulus package. – READ MORE

COVER-UP: Killer Cuomo Investigates Himself, Finds He’s Not at Fault for Deadly COVID-19 Nursing Home Policy – Downstate New York isn’t just the hot spot of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, but the entire world. Without a doubt, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policy contributed significantly to this. On March 25, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept patients regardless of their coronavirus status. Even then it was well-known that the elderly were more vulnerable to the virus, yet Cuomo defended the policy. Nursing homes “don’t have a right to object. That is the rule and that is the regulation and they have to comply with that,” Cuomo said in April. He finally rescinded the order on May 11, but the damage had been done. Cuomo enabled a massive outbreak in New York nursing homes and then tried to cover it up with bogus coronavirus stats.

But the cover-up is still happening. Cuomo’s administration “investigated” the policy and its impact, and predictably concluded that the decision to send patients who tested positive for the coronavirus into nursing homes was not a “significant factor” in the thousands of deaths that occurred in nursing home facilities statewide. – READ MORE

