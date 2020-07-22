LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 7.22.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Canada’s First ‘Mask Murder’? Ontario Police Kill 73-Year-Old Man After He Refused To Comply With Local Mandate – Is this Canada’s first “mask murder”?

Those who keep up with coronavirus-related news in the US probably remember an incident that transpired a few months ago where a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was shot and killed after asking a customer to put on a mask. But a similar incident that occurred more than a month later, where police shot and killed a man after he refused to wear his mask, got much less attention outside of the local press. – READ MORE

‘We Warned Them’: Dallas Police Chief Had Nearly 700 Protesters Taken Into Custody For Blocking Highway – Last month, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall had nearly 700 individuals taken into custody and hit with at-large arrest charges after they blocked a major highway in the city.

After blocking the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, 647 protesters were put in zip-tie handcuffs. – READ MORE

Corpse Found in Minneapolis Pawn Shop Burned Down During George Floyd Riots –Authorities found the charred body of a man in the wreckage of a south Minneapolis pawnshop, nearly two months after the building was torched in the rioting that followed George Floyd’s death.

Investigators from the Minneapolis Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the state fire marshal’s division were acting on a tip when they discovered the body Monday morning in the rubble of Max It Pawn, at 2726 E. Lake St., according to Police Department spokesman John Elder. – READ MORE

WATCH: Maxine Waters spots black motorist being questioned by officers, stops her SUV, and reportedly begins ‘yelling at deputies’ – Far-left U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) managed to generate more headlines after spotting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies questioning a black motorist last week, the Daily Mail reported.

The driver had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation about 8.30 a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the outlet. – READ MORE

Nashville Man Told By State He’s Positive For Coronavirus. He Was Never Tested. – A Nashville man told his local news station last week that he received at least three calls from the state about apparently testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The problem? He was never tested. – READ MORE

74 New Yorkers Tested for Coronavirus Got False Positive Results – Seventy-four Long Island, New York, residents tested for the coronavirus this month received false positive results, according to a report.

The impacted patients went in for testing between July 9 and July 14, according to Sunrise Medical Laboratories in Hicksville, New York. – READ MORE

Connecticut Reports Dozens of False Positive Coronavirus Tests – Connecticut’s Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Monday the discovery of dozens of false-positive coronavirus tests, attributing the error to a “flaw” in a testing system.

At least 90 tests, which were run through Thermo Fisher Scientific, have wielded false positives, according to the DPH. – READ MORE

Narcissists, Psychopaths, & Manipulators Are More Likely To Engage In “Virtuous Victim Signaling”, Study Finds – New study links virtue signaling to “Dark Triad” traits. Being accused of “virtue signaling” might sound nice to the uninitiated, but spend much time on social media and you know that it’s actually an accusation of insincerity. Virtue signalers are, essentially, phonies and showoffs – folks who adopt opinions and postures solely to garner praise and sympathy or whose good deeds are tainted by their need for everyone to see just how good they are. Combined with a culture that says only victimhood confers a right to comment on certain issues, it’s a big factor in online pile-ons and one that certainly contributes to social media platforms being such a bummer sometimes.

So: Here’s some fun new research looking at “the consequences and predictors of emitting signals of victimhood and virtue,” published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. The paper—from University of British Columbia researchers Ekin Ok, Yi Qian, Brendan Strejcek, and Karl Aquino—details multiple studies the authors conducted on the subject. – READ MORE

