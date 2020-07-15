LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 7.15.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Florida Virus Numbers Error Wild: Negative Results Unreported, Orlando Lab Positivity Rate Inflated ~90%! –A FOX 35 investigation released on Monday discovered an inflation of coronavirus cases by the Florida Department of Health. The Sunshine State’s health authorities misreported the number of persons testing positive for coronavirus in its aggregation and publication of test results from laboratories.

FOX 35 anchor Charles Billi explained the impetus for the investigation. He said, “We found numerous labs that are only reporting positive test results, so they show a 100-percent positivity rate. That got our attention.” – READ MORE

Ohio County Implements Hotline to Report People Not Wearing Masks – Cuyahoga County — which houses Cleveland, Ohio — has created a hotline so that people can tattle on their neighbors for not wearing masks. Ironically, the county executive claims that they “want people to voluntarily.”

Cuyahoga County has taken Ohio governor Mike DeWine’s mask order to the next level by establishing a hotline that allows people to report others for not wearing what is now considered proper attire in the new era of the Chinese coronavirus, according to a report by Cleveland.com. – READ MORE

22 States Now on Tri-State Quarantine List as Killer Cuomo Ups Ante With New NY Emergency Order – Four more states were added to the tri-state’s quarantine-restricted list Tuesday — New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio. Delaware came off, no longer meeting the criteria to be considered a viral hotspot under New York standards.

That brings the total number on the list to 22. In addition to the newcomers, the restricted states include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. – READ MORE

“Tsunami” Of Evictions Could Make 28 Million Americans Homeless This Summer Alone – With the pandemic continuing to sink its claws into the United States, economic conditions have also failed to improve for millions of people. As a result, nearly one-third U.S. households – representing 32 percent – have still not made their full housing payments for the month of July, according to a survey from online rental platform Apartment List.

And with public health experts warning people to continue to “Stay at Home,” the slogan is taking on a perverse new meaning as humanitarian disaster looms for some 28 million people in the U.S. who are facing eviction and homelessness in the immediate future.- READ MORE

FNC’s Hilton: Either Reopen Schools This Fall ‘or Give Me My Money Back’ – Sunday, Steve Hilton, host of Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” sounded off on the impact of schools remaining closed in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Here in America, summer camps are closed, and school plans are in doubt,” Hilton stated. “This is not safe. It’s harming our children. Almost a third of parents say their children’s emotional and mental health is suffering. Another third worry that it’ll start hurting their children soon. It’s hurting their education and their future prospects, too. The evidence is piling up that remote learning doesn’t work, especially for the poorest families and those in rural areas with unreliable internet. And perhaps worst of all, we’re seeing a rise in child abuse. Beyond the impact on children, there’s the impact on our economy. If kids can’t go to school, parents can’t go to work.” – READ MORE

Illinois Costco shopper spits in man’s face for removing mask while exiting store: police – A woman who claimed to be a teacher assaulted a man and spat in his face when he took his mask off while exiting a Costco store in Illinois, police said.

Elizabeth Mach, 45, allegedly approached a 50-year-old man after he removed his face covering while leaving a Costco store in Mettawa in Lake County, on June 16, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. – READ MORE

Washington Post Editor Says Texas Rangers’ ‘Violent And Racist’ Name ‘Must Go’ – A Washington Post editor said Monday that the Texas Rangers team name “must go.”

On the same day that the National Football League’s Washington Redskins announced it would do away with its 93-year-old team name, Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah said that the Major League Baseball team must deal with “the violent and racist implications of its name.” – READ MORE

Native American Son Of ‘Redskins’ Logo Designer Says It’s Not Offensive – While many have been celebrating the Washington Redskins’ decision to officially change the team nickname into something less triggering, not everyone is happy about the development, including the Native American family of the man who originally designed the NFL team’s logo.

The Redskins logo that America knows today was originally designed in 1971 by Native American Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, whose iconic image depicted John “Two Guns” White Calf, a Blackfeet Chief who also appears on the Buffalo Nickel. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --