LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 6.24.20

Top Clinton Foundation Donor & Hollywood Film Producer ‘Falls’ to Death from L.A. High-rise – Steve Bing, philanthropist, film producer and prominent Democratic political donor whose producing credits include “The Polar Express” and “Get Carter,” died Monday.

Bing, 55, fell to his death from a high-rise building in Century City, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to comment. Foul play is not suspected. – READ MORE

‘SUMMER OF LOVE’ OVER: Seattle Mayor To Dismantle ‘CHOP’ Zone After Violence –Seattle will move to end the police-free zone known as the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or “CHOP,” after two recent shootings, one of which was deadly, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday — signaling that a stunning chapter in the city’s history could be drawing to a close.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. Activists set up “CHOP” in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood about two weeks ago, barricading off the area after police evacuated a ransacked precinct building there. – READ MORE

Stanford Prof: Median Infection Fatality Rate Of COVID-19 For Those Under-70 Is Just 0.04% – A scientist known for his contrarian takes to dire COVID-19 predictions has released a paper claiming that antibody evidence suggests the median coronavirus infection fatality rate for those under 70 is just 0.04%.

The estimate throws into sharp relief the lopsided mortality figures for the disease, which has claimed an inordinate number of elderly people across the planet while leaving younger individuals mostly unscathed. – READ MORE

‘Tear Them Down’: BLM Activist Shaun King Calls For Destruction Of Jesus Christ Statues, Churches: ‘White Supremacy,’ ‘Oppression,’ ‘Racist Propaganda’ – Shaun King, the controversial Black Lives Matter activist known for pushing false claims, called for the destruction of Jesus Christ statues and Christian churches for their depiction of the “white” holy family, which King argued are forms of “white supremacy” and “racist propaganda” that promote “oppression.”

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” the activist posted via Twitter on Monday. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.” – READ MORE

‘No Hate Crime’: FBI Determines ‘Noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s Garage to Be a Rope Handle – After a short investigation into reports of a “noose” found in the garage of NASCAR’s lone black full-time driver, the FBI has determined that what was at first believed to be a noose was actually a pull rope.

Agents determined that the rope had been in place there since at least last October. – READ MORE

MN Police Union Boss: We’ve Been Barred From Viewing Body Cam Footage In George Floyd Case, ‘Administration Broke Our Policy’ (VIDEO) – Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, said Tuesday during an interview with CBS’ Gayle King that the administration has violated policy by refusing to allow the union leaders to view body camera footage involved with the George Floyd arrest.

Floyd, who is black, died on May 25, following an arrest where an officer held his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old for over eight minutes. The social media footage, surfaced online and sparked nationwide protests and riots. – READ MORE

Report: NYC Shootings Surge 358% over Same Time Last Year – New York City shootings have surged to the point they are now 358 percent higher than they were at this time last year.

NBC 4 reports data released Monday shows there were 55 shootings in the last week compared to 12 for the same week in 2019. – READ MORE

German Security Agency Warns Far-Left Political Assasinations by Antifa Groups ‘No Longer Unthinkable’ – The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has sounded the alarm over the increased level of violence from far-left Antifa militants, saying murders of political opponents are now possible.

According to the German security agency, far-left extremists have become more radical to the point that “the development of terrorist structures in left-wing extremism” is now a real possibility. – READ MORE

Minneapolis PD sees wave of resignations as officers feel betrayed by city officials – At least seven Minneapolis Police Department officers have recently resigned, with another seven in the process of separating from the department, as officers feel betrayed by city officials and opposed by the public they serve, according to the Star Tribune.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in custody of fired Minneapolis Police officers, the city has entertained proposals to dismantle the department altogether, and officers are subject to high levels of hostility from some residents. – READ MORE

