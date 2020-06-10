LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 6.10.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Justice Is Coming: ‘As Many as 16-17’ Obamagate Criminal Referrals Headed to DOJ – As America reopens from coronavirus lockdowns and protests and riots engulf American cities, Attorney General William Barr is hard at work on Obamagate. According to award-winning journalist Adam Housley, “as many as 16-17” criminal referrals will be headed to the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the Obama administration’s spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Criminal referrals have already been sent to the Justice Department and the overall number may reach as many as 16-17 by the end of next week. Investigators are working on additional ones as we speak and some are targeting the Mueller probe and how investigated,” Housley tweeted. – READ MORE

Antifa Seizes Seattle PD, Sets Up ‘Autonomous Zone’ Just Like ISIS and the Paris Commune – Just as the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed territory in Iraq and Syria, antifa militants have claimed territory in Seattle, Wash. According to reports on the ground from The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo and Townhall’s Julio Rosas, protesters and antifa instigators have seized land in the Capitol Hill area around the Seattle Police East Precinct. Like ISIS, the rioters appear to have decided on setting up a government in their occupied territory, naming it “Free Capitol Hill.”

“Seattle is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. militants have taken over & created an ‘autonomous zone’ in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard,” Ngo tweeted. – READ MORE

Left-wing Chicago mayor says law-abiding gun owners shouldn’t use guns for self-defense amid rioting: ‘If there’s a problem, call 911’ – Chicago’s far-left Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked earlier this week for her reaction to residents “taking matters into their own hands” in order to “protect their communities” amid the rioting over George Floyd’s death.

“Obviously we’re aware of the fact that Illinois is a concealed carry state, and that many people have weapons at their disposal in their homes and their businesses,” Lightfoot responded. “Do not take matters into your own hands. Call the police.” – READ MORE

New York Police Union Boss Gives Impassioned Speech: ‘Legislators Abandoned Us, The Press Is Vilifying Us’ (VIDEO) – In an impassioned speech on Tuesday, Mike O’Meara, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, ripped politicians and the press who have vilified police officers as thugs and criminals over the past two weeks.

WATCH 🚨 New York police boss Mike O’Meara went off on the media today: “Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect … Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It’s disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/CXOPARKff7 — August Takala (@AugustTakala) June 9, 2020

Holding up a police badge, O’Meara said that the actions of police in Minneapolis should not be a stain on the badges of other police officers. – READ MORE

Tom Arnold: Time to Get Rifles to ‘Go Nose to Nose with Trump’s Gang of Misfit Tools’ – Far-left actor Tom Arnold took to Twitter over the weekend to announce it is time for “white liberal men” to borrow their dad’s hunting rifles “and go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters,” tweeted Arnold. “Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.” – READ MORE

Distraught Chicago officials heard on tape fuming over looting, riots: ‘My ward is a s–t show’ – Distraught Chicago officials complained to Mayor Lori Lightfoot — as looting and rioting in response to George Floyd’s death swept through the Windy City — pleading for help and warning that the vulnerable had lost access to food and medicine.

According to a tape obtained by WTTW News of an online conference call among the city’s 50 aldermen and the mayor, one alderman could be heard weeping while others angrily decried what was going on in the city. – READ MORE

Rioters Burned Down Minneapolis Manufacturer. Now They’re Relocating, Taking Jobs With Them – The owner of a manufacturing company in Minneapolis that was burned to the ground during last week’s violent riots has announced that he is relocating his company, taking dozens of jobs out of the city, due to the failure of the city’s Democrat leaders to protect businesses.

“They don’t care about my business,” Kris Wyrobek, president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc., told the Star Tribune. “They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own.” – READ MORE

WATCH: White Cops, Civilians Wash Feet Of Black Organizers, Ask For Forgiveness –Over the weekend, white police officers and civilians in Cary, North Carolina, washed the feet of black community leaders, who organized the protest concerning the death of George Floyd, as they asked for forgiveness for their white ancestors’ sins.

Honored to join the many at the Unity Prayer Walk in #CaryNC. Several stops to pray. Poignant moment when @Morrisville_NC Chief Andrews shares her family story & pastors and police stop to wash the feet of black community leaders. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/oHt6fWJPuh — Lori Bush (@loribush) June 6, 2020

White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SbZFZjbOLq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2020

TMZ reported that the “moving scene” from Saturday captured “a handful of white folks (who) came together to clean the feet of black religious leaders, while offering a prayer repenting for the sins inflicted on black people at large.” – READ MORE

