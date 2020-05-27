LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 5.27.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

For Economy, Worst of Coronavirus Shutdowns May Be Over – Truck loads are growing again. Air travel and hotel bookings are up slightly. Mortgage applications are rising. And more people are applying to open new businesses.

These are among some early signs the U.S. economy is, ever so slowly, creeping back to life. – READ MORE

The meat industry is trying to get back to normal. But workers are still getting sick — and shortages may get worse. – A May report from CoBank, which specializes in serving rural America, warns that meat supplies in grocery stores could shrink as much as 35 percent, prices could spike 20 percent and the impact could become even “more acute later this year” as the knock-on effects on the U.S. agriculture supply chain are felt.

With an April 28 executive order encouraging meat plants to reopen, the Trump administration has said the food supply must be weighted equally with safety. Over the past month, more than half of the 30 meat processing plants that had shuttered because of the coronavirus have reopened. – READ MORE

Washington State Counting Gunshot Victims Among Its Coronavirus Deaths – On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a report by the Freedom Foundation that they have included those who tested positive for COVID-19 but died of other causes, including gunshot injuries, in their coronavirus death totals. This calls into serious question the state’s calculations of residents who have actually died of the CCP pandemic. – READ MORE

Chicago Mayor Launches Police Raid to Shut Down Black Church’s Sunday Services – On Sunday, Chicago’s first openly gay mayor, Lori Lightfoot, mounted a raid on a black South Side church for holding services in defiance of her coronavirus lockdown orders.

Lightfoot reportedly sent three marked squad cars and two unmarked cars full of officers to the Chicago Cornerstone Baptist Church in the South Side’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Woodlawn is just south of Hyde Park, the area in which the Obamas lived for a short time before Barack became president. – READ MORE

Cuomo admits ‘we all failed’ at making coronavirus projections – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted Monday that coronavirus projections from experts were all wrong — and he’s getting out of the business of speculating because of it.

Cuomo said he can’t predict when the hospitalization and death rate numbers will drop to the necessary threshold required for reopening certain regions because as he put it, “we all failed” at predicting. – READ MORE

Gretchen Whitmer’s Husband Caught Trying to Subvert Lockdown Order Because He’s SPECIAL and You’re Not – Gretchen Whitmer’s husband, Mark Mallory, is giving her a run for her money on the most hated public figure to come out of the Chinese WuFlu panic of 2020. The company that launches his boat, NorthShore Dock, LLC, reported that he called them to put his boat in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend despite his wife’s orders that no one should flock to recreational areas and take advantage of the partial reopening. The owner of NorthShore Dock, LLC, posted to Facebook that Whitmer’s husband called and asked for a favor so he could cut in line in front of others waiting for their turn. The Detroit News reported the now-deleted Facebook post that went viral. – READ MORE

CDC admits to giving misleading COVID-19 testing data. Several states have been making the same mistake. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted that it is combining viral and antibody tests when reporting its overall testing totals, a decision which scientists say paints an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic in America.

The test mix was first reported by NPR’s WRLN station in Miami after a nationwide analysis found major discrepancies between state reports on testing and CDC reports. – READ MORE