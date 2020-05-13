LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 5.13.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.13.20” on Spreaker.



House Dems unveil coronavirus bill estimated to cost $3T, in largest stimulus package yet – House Democrats‘ latest coronavirus relief proposal unveiled Tuesday includes more than $3 trillion in new spending, amounting to the biggest and most expensive aid package yet to deal with the global pandemic, Fox News has learned.

Of the more than $3 trillion package, about $1 trillion would go to state, local and tribal governments, according to three sources briefed on the proposal. – READ MORE

US grocery costs jump the most in 46 years, led by rising prices for meat and eggs –Prices Americans paid for eggs, meat, cereal and milk shot higher in April as people flocked to grocery stores to stock up on food amid government lockdowns designed to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that prices U.S. consumers paid for groceries jumped 2.6% in April, the largest one-month pop since February 1974. The spike in supermarket prices was broad based and impacted items from broccoli and ham to oatmeal and tuna. – READ MORE

Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory closed by coronavirus: ‘If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me’ – Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Monday he’s flouting county rules by reopening a Northern California plant amid concerns over safety during the coronavirus crisis, tweeting: “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

The parking lot of the Fremont, Calif., facility was full, Fox 2 reported, even as Musk and Almeda County officials continue to spar over shelter-in-place rules that have prevented the electric-vehicle giant from reopening since March 23. – READ MORE

KING FAUCI: You’ll Still Be Homeschooling Your Kids This Fall – Anthony Fauci, MD, revealed Tuesday morning that a return to school in the fall “would be a bit of a bridge too far,” during a Senate Committee hearing. News of likely continued homeschooling for the next school year will probably be met with groans and frustration by harried parents struggling to balance working from home and also managing remote learning and having their children home 100 percent of the time.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Republican senator from Tennessee who serves as Chair for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, is leading the hearing on the coronavirus outbreak and the administration’s response. During Tuesday’s hearing, he asked Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to “look down the road three months” in terms of schools reopening. – READ MORE

Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets – Twitter announced Monday it will start alerting users when a tweet makes disputed or misleading claims about the coronavirus.

The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling out to confront an outbreak of virus-related misinformation on their sites. Facebook and Google, which owns YouTube, have already put similar systems in place. – READ MORE

Some Obama Officials Ought to Be Mighty Worried About What Richard Grenell Just Did – Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, has declassified the names of Obama administration officials responsible for the “unmasking” of incoming Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, whose calls with Russia’s former ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, were wiretapped as part of the bogus investigation into Russian collusion—an investigation that was not based on any empirical evidence—and subsequently leaked. The names have not been made public yet but are likely to be included amongst a new round of documents expected to be released involving events that occurred between Trump’s election and Inauguration Day 2017.

Who’s on the list? When asked if Barack Obama is on the list, a source familiar with the documents told Fox News they would not say, but promised the list would make waves. Grenell is planning to declassify more intelligence on this matter in stages. – READ MORE

Gov. Tom Wolf Accuses Pennsylvanians Defying Lockdown of ‘Cowardly Act’ – Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who is facing mounting pressure from residents desperate to get back to work, doubled down on Monday, accusing local leaders who are reopening their counties early of engaging in a “cowardly act” as well as stating that local business owners who plan to reopen in defiance of his orders are “morally wrong.”

Wolf addressed the bubbling tension in his state as several counties outline plans to reopen despite his lockdown orders. – READ MORE

Gretchen Whitmer Lashes out at Michiganders: Lockdown ‘Not Optional,’ Orders ‘Not Suggestions’ (VIDEO) – As Michiganders continue to defy her orders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lashed out at residents on Monday, saying the coronavirus lockdown is “not optional.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.” pic.twitter.com/ImffRfwPyb — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2020

Whitmer was asked about business owners and residents “doubting” her authority to enforce executive orders. – READ MORE