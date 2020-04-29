LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 4.29.20

There is also a full video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Losing It: 72% Of Locked-Down Americans Say They’ll Reach ‘Breaking Point’ By Mid-June – As each individual state charts its own course out of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans all over the country are growing more and more impatient. When will we all be able to patronize a restaurant again? Enjoy a night out at the movies? It’s impossible to say exactly when these restrictions will be lifted, but according to a new survey, one thing is definitely clear: Americans aren’t going to be able to bear this lockdown much longer.

In all, 1,895 U.S. citizens over the age of 18 were surveyed earlier this month, and 72% said they expect to reach a “breaking point” by mid-June if stay-at-home orders aren’t lifted. In fact, 100% of respondents said they would snap if this all lasts for longer than six months. The survey was conducted between April 3rd and 6th, and at that time, 16% said they had already hit their breaking point, with that number rising to 25% within the next two weeks. That would indicate that one in four Americans have likely reached wits’ end by now. – READ MORE

Producers Warn America Is Facing Protein Shortage in Coronavirus Era – Toilet paper was the first product to disappear from retailers’ shelves at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, but the nation’s meat and poultry producers warn the strain on the supply chain could result in shortages and cost increases.

“The food supply chain is breaking,” John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods Inc., the largest U.S. meat producer, wrote in a blog posted on the company’s website – READ MORE

Experts say U.S. could be just weeks away from meat shortages –Backyard grill-masters be warned: Plant shutdowns are leaving the U.S. dangerously close to meat shortages as coronavirus outbreaks spread to suppliers across the nation and the Americas.

Almost a third of U.S. pork capacity is down, the first big poultry plants closed on Friday and experts are warning that domestic shortages are just weeks away. Brazil, the world’s No. 1 shipper of chicken and beef, saw its first major closure with the halt of a poultry plant owned by JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat company. Key operations are also down in Canada, the latest being a British Columbia poultry plant. – READ MORE

Texas To Start Reopening For Business On Friday – On Monday, Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott stated at a news conference that as part of phase one of his plans for reopening the state, Texas will permit the reopening of retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters, albeit at a limited capacity, on Friday.

Abbott stated, “We’re not just going to pen up and hope for the best. We’re going to open in way that will also contain the virus and keep us safe. A more strategic approach is required so that we don’t open only to close down again,” according to Fox News. – READ MORE

Democrats Rebel, Won’t Return To Work May 4th, Say Its ‘Too Dangerous’ To Reopen Congress – House Democrats say they won’t return to Washington, D.C., the first week of May, even though House leadership has set May 4th as Congress’ official date of reopening, and has declared the work of the federal government “essential” for the purposes of breaking coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Politico reports that key Democrats “railed” against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), when she reminded them that the House was due to gavel back into session May 4th, calling the date “too dangerous,” especially for the many elderly members of the House Democratic caucus. – READ MORE

Coronavirus Relief Often Pays Workers More Than Work – Roughly half of all U.S. workers stand to earn more in unemployment benefits than they did at their jobs before the coronavirus pandemic shut down wide swaths of the U.S. economy, and employers say the government relief is complicating plans to reopen businesses.

The package of coronavirus stimulus laws Congress passed and President Trump signed in March included a $600 boost to weekly unemployment benefits through July 31. As that support is added to state benefits over the coming weeks, the average weekly payment to a laid-off worker should rise to about $978 from the $377.97 the Labor Department said was paid on average late last year. – READ MORE

Mnuchin Warns Big Companies Taking Small Business Aid May Be Criminally Liable Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rebuked companies that inappropriately tap coronavirus hardship funds intended for small businesses and warned that they could face criminal liability if the money isn’t returned.

Saying that the approximately $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program wasn’t meant to be “social welfare for big business,” Mr. Mnuchin took aim at the Los Angeles Lakers for applying for funds, which the basketball team later returned amid a public uproar. – READ MORE

Politico Quietly Admits Their ‘Trump Owes China Millions’ Article Was Fake News With Midnight Correction – Three days after Politico dropped a ‘bombshell‘ report about President Trump owing millions of dollars to the Bank of China, they published a lengthy retraction seven minutes before midnight on Monday.

The article claimed that a $1 billion refinancing deal from several banks – including the Bank of China, was struck in 2012, in which the Trump Organization ‘has a substantial minority interest,’ and that President Trump therefore owes the Chinese state-owned bank ‘tens of millions of dollars’ on a loan which comes due in 2022. – READ MORE

China Continues To Flood The World With Defective Medical Supplies – More than a dozen countries on four continents recently disclosed problems with Chinese-made coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment. The problems range from test kits tainted with the coronavirus to medical garments contaminated with insects. Defective Chinese face masks, purchased by Spain’s Ministry of Health, were distributed to hospitals and nursing homes across the country, and more than 100 healthcare workers who used them tested positive for Covid-19.

Gatestone Institute recently reported that millions of pieces of medical equipment purchased from China by European governments to combat the coronavirus pandemic are defective and unusable. – READ MORE