LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 9.29.20

New CDC Estimates: Fatality Rate For COVID-19 Drops Again And May Surprise You –What’s are the real chances of dying if you are infected with COVID-19? You’ll probably be surprised how low they are according to new numbers from the Center for Disease Control. We’ll state those numbers simply for those of you who aren’t crazy about math.

The CDC’s new estimate, for the first time, is broken down by age groups. Here is what the CDC calls its “current best estimate” of chances of dying from the virus if you get infected: – READ MORE

Florida Gov. DeSantis lifts major restrictions on restaurants, other businesses, in push to boost economy – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is lifting major coronavirus-era restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in a push to boost the state’s economy.

The Republican governor’s move comes even as he acknowledged that the pandemic was far from over. – READ MORE

New Research Explains Why Children Are Far Less Vulnerable To COVID-19 Than Adults – For months, some scientists dismissed the lack of symptomatic COVID-19 infections in children as perhaps a factor of schools being cancelled before the pandemic entered its worst phases. But new research has emerged to suggest that children’s bodies really do process the virus differently than adults, in a way that makes them less susceptible to its most life-threatening excesses.

In a new study that was reported on by the New York Times yesterday, one reason for children’s relative good fortune is that a branch of their immune system that evolved to protect against unfamiliar pathogens rapidly destroys the coronavirus before the virus can do serious damage to its youthful host. – READ MORE

Amazon’s In-Home Security Drone Is Company’s “Most Chilling Surveillance Product” Yet – One of the biggest takeaways from Amazon’s annual product event is the need for constant recording if that is at home or in the car.

If readers see nothing wrong with the proliferation of mass surveillance, nevertheless, a host of always-on surveillance products operated by a mega-corporation, then now could be the time to purchase a camera-mounted drone that can buzz inside your home, searching for intruders or making sure the stove is not on. – READ MORE

Cuomo, Whitmer call for Congress to investigate Trump’s response to COVID crisis – Two Democratic governors are calling for Congress to investigate the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which they allege was politicized and impeded the U.S. response.

Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, both of whom have been criticized for their own responses to the crisis, allege that the U.S. has “the worst response to the COVID-19 virus of any nation in the world” and that it is “a direct result of President Trump and the federal government’s deceit, political self-dealing and incompetence.” – READ MORE

FBI official on Mueller team said Flynn prosecution had ‘get Trump’ attitude, collusion probe was ‘not there’ – An FBI official who served on Robert Mueller’s team said he believed the special counsel’s prosecution of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn was part of an attitude to “get Trump,” and that he did not wish to pursue a Trump-Russia collusion investigation as it was “not there” and considered it to be a “dead end.”

FBI agent William J. Barnett made the comments during an interview on Sept. 17 at the Justice Department, before Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen, who was tapped by Attorney General Bill Barr to review the case against Flynn. Jensen has joined U.S. Attorney John Durham’s team in his review of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. Those comments have surfaced in new government documents. – READ MORE

