LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 9.22.20

REPORT: White House To Put Forward SCOTUS Nominee ‘In The Coming Days’ –President Donald Trump will put forth a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday evening from complications of pancreatic cancer, “in the coming days,” according to sources who spoke to ABC News.

Speculation turned immediately to the vacancy left on the court as a result of Ginsburg’s death, as well as to whether the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would fulfill their promise to nominate a potential replacement immediately and begin Senate confirmation hearings as soon as possible, despite the looming presidential election. – READ MORE

Court Sides With Pennsylvania Democrats, Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted 3 Days After Election Day – On Thursday, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court sided with the state’s Democrats, allowing a three-day extension past Election Day to count mail-in ballots.

The vital battleground state’s Supreme Court “granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day,” The Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon. – READ MORE

Michigan Joins Pennsylvania With Mail-In-Ballot Extension – A Michigan judge on ruled on Friday that the state must accept ballots that arrive within two weeks of the election, as long as they are postmarked by November 2nd. The judge also said that the state – which was decided by 10,000 votes in 2016 – cannot restrict who can help voters return an absentee ballot.

Michigan joins Pennsylvania in recent mail-in-ballot rulings, after a top state court on Thursday relaxed a deadline related to accepting ballots as long as they’re postmarked no later than November 3 and arrive within three days (as opposed to two weeks in Michigan). – READ MORE

Portland Neighbors Frustrated After Police Take 90 Minutes Responding To Hostage Situation Involving 12-Year-Old – Residents of a Southeast Portland neighborhood are furious after police took 90 minutes to respond to a bizarre hostage situation last week, when a man ran into an apartment with a 12-year-old boy inside, grabbed a knife, and eventually fled after a standoff with the boy’s father. Neighbors chased the man down and cornered him, but he ran off again before police arrived.

“I was so scared,” said Henry Kirim, who was searching for a missing bank card in his car when the man ran inside. After Kirim went back inside, the man charged at him with a knife and a 20-pound dumbbell he found in the apartment. – READ MORE

Military Confirms It Mulled Deploying Experimental ‘Heat Ray’ To Protect White House – An experimental Pentagon weapon which was intended for use in varying scenarios from deterring pirates on the high seas to riot control in city streets in cases of mass unrest is subject of fresh controversy after documents of its field trials surfaced.

Two decades ago the DoD revealed a weapon called an Active Denial System (or ADS), nicknamed the ‘pain ray’ or also ‘heat ray’ which was capable of inflicting an invisible zap of pain upon protesters failing to disperse, or alternately could deter hostile boats approaching a battleship. – READ MORE

Report: U.S. Virgin Islands AG Requests Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs – Flight logs listing the names of all the people transported on Jeffrey Epstein’s fleet of aircraft have been subpoenaed by a court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, sparking panic through the rich and famous ranks of those who partied with the deceased pedophile.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reports the Attorney General in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the billionaire had an estate and is said to have carried out many of his horrific crimes, has demanded to see the logs which document the passengers on his aircraft and their dates of travel. – READ MORE

Illinois Democratic governor says if the federal government does not bail out his state, it will face ‘nightmare scenario’ of a 5% budget cut – Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzer sounded the “alarm” Tuesday regarding the possibility that Illinois may have to cut 5% from its budget next year, which he described as a “nightmare scenario.” He also pleaded with the federal government for a bailout package to help avert such a “nightmare.”

“Until Republicans in Washington decide otherwise, middle class, working class and poor families across our state and across the nation will likely suffer from cuts to public safety, education, human services and environmental safety — and the potential layoffs will make the economic recession worse,” Pritzker said. “I can promise you that, for everyone and anyone who got into public service who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario.” – READ MORE

“Protesters” In Philadelphia Chase Down And Assault Random Citizens For Being “Nazis” (VIDEO) – Just when we thought we had seen peak boredom from America’s misinformed Marxists disguised as some kind of anti-fascist freedom fighters, three new videos out of Philadelphia have surfaced showing that now, more than ever, there’s too many art students and unemployed millennials that need to find hobbies.

The first video shows a group of several people chasing a man through a park. – READ MORE

Massive FinCEN Leak Exposes How Biggest Western Banks Finance Drug Cartels, Terrorists & Mobsters – In what looks like one of the biggest leaks of private banking records since the Panama Papers, Buzzfeed News has published a lengthy investigation into how the world’s biggest banks allow dirty money from organized criminals, drug cartels, and terror groups like Al Qaeda and the Taliban to flow through their networks.

The “FinCEN Files”, as Buzzfeed calls them, offer “a never-before-seen picture of corruption and complicity.” A lengthy investigation by Buzzfeed and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists – the same group that handled the Mossack Fonseca leaks – – READ MORE

