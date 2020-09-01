LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 9.1.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.
Shock report: Up to 90% of COVID-positive Americans were possibly not even contagious – The vast majority of the nearly 6 million coronavirus diagnoses in the United States likely were not contagious, according to the New York Times.
Despite continued widespread COVID-19 panic, which includes many virus-related restrictions, up to 90% of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 potentially carried such “insignificant” amounts of the virus that they were not contagious, the Times reported. – READ MORE
St. Louis cop dies after sustaining gunshot wound to the head during weekend assault against officers –
Tamarris Bohannon, a 29-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, police officer is dead after a suspect shot him in the head on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening.
Bohannon and another officer responded to a shooting call on Saturday evening when they encountered a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence. – READ MORE
Democrat Insider Details Mail-In Voting Fraud Operation: ‘This Is a Real Thing’ – A Democrat operative is telling all about the massive voter fraud operation deployed to rig elections for Democrats through paying homeless voters off, taking advantage of the elderly, posing as registered voters, and printing up fake ballots.
An exclusive report by the New York Post‘s Jon Levine tells the stories of a Democrat operative who has personally led a staff to produce false election results via voter fraud for years now — a scheme that he suggests will be utilized in the upcoming local, state, congressional, and presidential elections on November 3 – READ MORE
County Seizes Property From L.A. Church Challenging Coronavirus Restrictions – A California church challenged local coronavirus restrictions on worship services, and county authorities responded by canceling the church’s five-decade-old lease.
County officials informed Grace Community Church that it will terminate its decades-old lease on a parking lot after the church filed a lawsuit over local restrictions against in-person worship. The county told the church in a letter it intends to terminate the lease of a large section of the parking lot that the church leases, threatening to forcibly remove any of the church’s property that remained in the lot. – READ MORE
Riot-Ravaged Minneapolis Businesses Can’t Rebuild Because the Insurance Won’t Cover It – Ever since a multiracial group of Minneapolis cops kneeled on George Floyd’s neck as he died three months ago, there have been riots in American cities every single night. At first our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media just gaslighted us about it. They looked right into their cameras and told us it wasn’t happening. It’s not actual violence, y’know, the bad kind of violence. It’s “mostly peaceful protest.”
Jeffrey Meitrodt, Minneapolis Star-Tribune: One day after rioters destroyed the Sports Dome retail complex in St. Paul, a construction crew hired by the city knocked the building down because it was dangerously unstable. – READ MORE
New Jersey Town Bills Teenage BLM Protest Organizer $2,500 For Police Overtime – In what appears a case of epic trolling by a local New Jersey police department (or more seriously a severe violation of 1st Amendment rights), a teen organizer behind a Black Lives Matters rally was billed by local police for $2,500 for their overtime pay.
In the town of Englewood Cliffs, which sits across the river from Upper Manhattan, an eighteen-year old girl and recent high school graduate named Emily Gil organized a protest on July 25. It turns out to have been relatively small and peaceful, with a mere 30 to 40 people gathered in front of the town’s administration offices on a single day. – READ MORE
More Than Half Of Those Arrested During 7 Days Of Kenosha Unrest Were From Out Of Town, Police Chief Says – “Largely peaceful” protests have continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin every night since Jacob Blake was shot by a local cop while purportedly reaching for a knife hidden in a vehicle (a vehicle which was also carrying his children at the time). Blake has reportedly been paralyzed from the shots – for now, at least – but an upsurge of pressure from the ACLU has at least prompted deputies to uncuff him from his hospital bed.
The wheels of justice sometimes turn slowly, yet we suspect it’s only a matter of time before the charges Blake is facing from an unrelated May assault case are dropped. – READ MORE
Philadelphia mayor seen dining indoors while city’s restaurants can only serve outside – Philadelphia’s mayor is facing criticism after a photo has emerged of him dining indoors in Maryland while his city’s restaurants are only permitted to serve customers outside.
The image of Jim Kenney – posted on Instagram by restaurateur Marc Vetri – was taken Sunday in the Chesapeake Bay region of Maryland, his office told the Philadelphia Inquirer. – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --