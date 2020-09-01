LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 9.1.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Shock report: Up to 90% of COVID-positive Americans were possibly not even contagious – The vast majority of the nearly 6 million coronavirus diagnoses in the United States likely were not contagious, according to the New York Times.

Despite continued widespread COVID-19 panic, which includes many virus-related restrictions, up to 90% of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 potentially carried such “insignificant” amounts of the virus that they were not contagious, the Times reported. – READ MORE

St. Louis cop dies after sustaining gunshot wound to the head during weekend assault against officers –

Tamarris Bohannon, a 29-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, police officer is dead after a suspect shot him in the head on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening.

Bohannon and another officer responded to a shooting call on Saturday evening when they encountered a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence. – READ MORE

Democrat Insider Details Mail-In Voting Fraud Operation: ‘This Is a Real Thing’ – A Democrat operative is telling all about the massive voter fraud operation deployed to rig elections for Democrats through paying homeless voters off, taking advantage of the elderly, posing as registered voters, and printing up fake ballots.

An exclusive report by the New York Post‘s Jon Levine tells the stories of a Democrat operative who has personally led a staff to produce false election results via voter fraud for years now — a scheme that he suggests will be utilized in the upcoming local, state, congressional, and presidential elections on November 3 – READ MORE

County Seizes Property From L.A. Church Challenging Coronavirus Restrictions – A California church challenged local coronavirus restrictions on worship services, and county authorities responded by canceling the church’s five-decade-old lease.

County officials informed Grace Community Church that it will terminate its decades-old lease on a parking lot after the church filed a lawsuit over local restrictions against in-person worship. The county told the church in a letter it intends to terminate the lease of a large section of the parking lot that the church leases, threatening to forcibly remove any of the church’s property that remained in the lot. – READ MORE

Riot-Ravaged Minneapolis Businesses Can’t Rebuild Because the Insurance Won’t Cover It – Ever since a multiracial group of Minneapolis cops kneeled on George Floyd’s neck as he died three months ago, there have been riots in American cities every single night. At first our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media just gaslighted us about it. They looked right into their cameras and told us it wasn’t happening. It’s not actual violence, y’know, the bad kind of violence. It’s “mostly peaceful protest.”