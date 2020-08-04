LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 8.4.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

RIGGED: Justice Department Rebukes OIG Probe — Barr Clears FBI of Wrongdoing in 29 Controversial FISA Cases (Nothing to see here, folks — Move along) – Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers stated: “The Department of Justice has completed its review of the 29 FISA applications that were the subject of preliminary findings by the DOJ Inspector General (OIG) in March 2020. We are pleased that our review of these applications concluded that all contained sufficient basis for probable cause and uncovered only two material errors, neither of which invalidated the authorizations granted by the FISA Court.

“These findings, together with the more than 40 corrective actions undertaken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Division, should instill confidence in the FBI’s use of FISA authorities. – READ MORE

School and Church Closings, Anti-Police Movement Blow up U.S. Homicide Rate –Homicide rates have exploded by double digits and experts blame school and church closings alongside the anti-police movement, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal looked at America’s 50 biggest cities and found homicides are up an average of a whopping 24 percent across the board. – READ MORE

Florida Reports Lowest Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Cases Since June – Florida reported the lowest single-day increase in cases of the novel coronavirus since June, reporting 4,752 additional cases on Monday.

The Sunshine State may be moving well past its peak of the Chinese coronavirus on the back of the latest numbers — the lowest single-day increase since June. Monday’s numbers followed the 7,104 positive cases reported on Sunday, which at the time represented the lowest single-day increase in nearly a month. – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci admits ‘I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again’ (VIDEO) – On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a CNN town hall that he doesn’t think “we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place.”

“I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place,” Fauci said. “There are situations, as I’ve mentioned to you before, in multiple interviews, where, when they were trying to open up a state or a city, that there were certain guidelines that were skipped over.” – READ MORE

Postal Workers Sounding the Alarm About Delayed Mail-In Ballots – Postal workers are pointing to funding cuts and changes in rules that are causing delays across the country in mail delivery — including express mail. Their warnings are part of a growing body of evidence that any attempt to rely on the U.S. Postal Service to accurately and competently process mail-in ballots in a timely manner will end in catastrophe.

The Washington Post interviewed dozens of postal workers and union leaders who all said pretty much the same thing: the mail backlog is worsening and workers fear they will be unable to find many of the ballots and deliver them on time to local and state election officials. – READ MORE

4 LA men admit to Skid Row voter-fraud scheme, DA announces – Four men have admitted to offering homeless people in Los Angeles money and cigarettes in exchange for false and forged signatures on ballot petitions and voter registration forms, authorities said Wednesday.

An office spokesperson declined to specify what group or organization the defendants were working with when they committed the alleged fraud. – READ MORE

Records Of Prince Andrew’s Location On Night Of Molestation Destroyed By Police –According to a former member of the Royal guard who worked on Prince Andrew’s security detail, The London Metropolitan Police have destroyed evidence that could have revealed where Prince Andrew was on the night that he is accused of having sex with a teenager that was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The night in question is March 10th, 2011, as well as the morning hours of March 11. Virginia Giuffre, who was known by the name Virginia Roberts at the time, says that she was taken to London by Epstein and Maxwell and was expected to have sex with Prince Andrew. – READ MORE

Seattle Police Chief Urges City to Oppose ‘Mob Rule’ After Rioters Target Home – On Sunday night, a group of “aggressive protesters” reportedly targeted the home of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. Best sent a letter to the city council, urging them to “stand up for what is right” and end “the new way of doing business by mob rule.” She condemned them for their silence and not “speaking against” the lawless rioters.

“I wanted to update you on recent events, particularly those that occurred late last night. A residence of mine in Snohomish County was targeted by a large group of aggressive protestors late last night,” Best wrote in a letter to City Council President Lorena González and Public Safety Chair Lisa Herbold. – READ MORE

Chicago sees 139% spike in murders for July, shootings up 75%; 9-year-old boy killed on last day of violent month – Murders and shootings in Chicago soared in July compared to the same month in 2019, according to a police report released on Saturday.

There were 105 murders reported last month in Chicago, a spike of nearly 139% compared to July 2019. Chicago suffered 406 shooting incidents in July, surging 75% from last year. – READ MORE

Portland Disbanded Police Gun Violence Unit On July 1, Finished Month With Most Homicides In 30+ Years – Portland Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler announced in June that he was authorizing radical changes to how policing was done in his city, including disbanding the city’s gun violence reduction team. Now the city is grappling with a surge in violent crime.

“Portland police are scrambling to respond to 15 homicides in the city so far in July. That’s the most killings in one month in more than three decades,” The Oregonian reported. “So far this year, 24 people have died in homicides in Portland.” – READ MORE

Democrats’ ‘War Game’ for Election Includes West Coast Secession, Possible Civil War –Democrats are contemplating secession and potential civil war as they game out possible scenarios for a closely contested election, according to a report by Ben Smith in a New York Times column Sunday:

But conveniently, a group of former top government officials called the Transition Integrity Project actually gamed four possible scenarios, including one that doesn’t look that different from 2016: a big popular win for Mr. Biden, and a narrow electoral defeat, presumably reached after weeks of counting the votes in Pennsylvania. For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --