LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 8.25.20

‘Like a Scene Out of Hell’: Armed BLM Rioters Loot, Pillage, and Burn Kenosha Following Police Shooting (VIDEO) – In the name of Black Lives Matter, rioters shut down the streets in Kenosha, Wisc., setting trucks on fire, patrolling the streets with semi-automatic rifles, and ransacking nearby businesses. The riot followed the release of a viral video showing Kenosha police repeatedly shooting a black man who resisted arrest and reached into his truck. The man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, appears to have a violent history. Blake is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Rioters mobbed the police station and reportedly lobbed an incendiary device at the cops before police scattered them. Then the rioters took to the streets. – READ MORE

UK Officials Exposed For Inflating COVID Hospital Numbers At Height Of “Pandemic” –New evidence has emerged which shows that UK hospital admissions for COVID-19 were ‘over-reported’ during the height of the crisis back in April. It seems that patients who were being taken in for other common illnesses were in fact being counted as ‘COVID’ in the government’s statistical totals.

This latest embarrassing admission comes on the heels of other similar revelations of dubious record-keeping by the government – all of which have been pivotal in giving the false impression to the public that there were more COVID deaths than actually took place. Back in July, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was forced to admit how data from Public Health England regarding coronavirus fatalities were being fraudulently recorded – effectively ‘double counting’ their deaths, forcing the government officials to revisetheir totals downwards to reflect more realist numbers.- READ MORE

Detroit Absentee Ballot Chaos: ‘So Inaccurate We Can’t Even Attempt to Make Right’ –

Wayne County, Michigan, leaders want the Secretary of State to intervene after there was chaos while counting absentee ballots on primary election night. – READ MORE

Trump announces emergency authorization of ‘breakthrough’ coronavirus treatment –President Trump on Sunday granted an emergency authorization for the usage of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus patients, dubbing it a “major breakthrough.”

Speaking to reporters from the White House Sunday, Trump said the FDA has “issued an emergency use authorization… for a treatment known as convalescent plasma.” – READ MORE

Los Angeles Ignored Roughly 25,000 Requests From ICE To Turn Over Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Other Crimes – Los Angeles prison officials have ignored roughly 25,000 requests from federal agents to turn over criminal illegal immigrants.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has recorded 25,000 unanswered requests to Los Angeles jails to turn over illegal immigrants who have been arrested for criminal conduct unrelated to their immigration status, according to a review of federal data by The Washington Examiner. The California city is home to the largest jail system in the country and is a so-called sanctuary city for immigrants who have entered the United States illegally. – READ MORE

BLM Attacks DNC For Failing To ‘Fully Align’ With Movement, Calls Convention’s Racial Justice Focus ‘Lip Service’ – “Black Lives Matter” — the official organization led by founder Patrisse Cullors — fired back at the Democratic National Committee and its convention over the weekend, registering disappointment that the group did not fully embrace the movement’s goals and calling the convention’s focus on racial justice “lip service.”

POLITICO reports that Cullors, especially, is disappointed that the DNC did not go further to address racial injustice, even though both 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), addressed the matter in their acceptance speeches. – READ MORE

D.C. Protesters Harass Diners Seated on Patios, Target ‘White Spaces’ – Protesters with Black Lives Matter signs and shirts shouted at diners who were seated on restaurant patios throughout Northwest Washington, DC, over the weekend as part of an “education” campaign.

With many Washington restaurants now featuring patio seating due to coronavirus restrictions, protesters have been increasingly targeting diners now accessible from the streets. – READ MORE

Navy SEAL explains exactly what to do if an angry mob surrounds your car, threatens your family – What should you do if you’re driving your car and you find yourself surrounded by an angry mob?

That’s the question that former Navy SEAL Jack Carr answered Friday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” – READ MORE

