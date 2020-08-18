LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 8.18.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Pandemic analyst finds herd immunity could be slowing COVID spread — yet Dr. Fauci still warns against it – There are over 5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The actual number could be much higher when including Americans who have not been diagnosed or who were asymptomatic. Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said the medical community might have underestimated the number of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

A pandemic analyst contends that all of those positive cases could be enabling herd immunity that could be slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in the southern United States. – READ MORE

Pelosi says the House has to return to vote on USPS funding in order to protect Social Security checks. There’s just one small problem.​ – As part of her push to get House members on board with her plan to force members to return from recess to vote on a funding package for the United States Postal Service, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent a letter on Sunday to her colleagues in the House explaining the reason they are being recalled. In that letter, Pelosi argued that it is vital for Congress to immediately pass her funding request because Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver, among other things, “Social Security benefits” and “tax returns.”

There’s just one problem: the government hasn’t been sending those items via mail for over a decade. In fact, the government announced in June 2010 that all Social Security “checks” would be sent via direct deposit and that people who were scheduled to receive these checks but did not have a bank account would be issued a Treasury Department Direct Express Debit MasterCard, onto which funds would be loaded electronically. – READ MORE

California Set To Pass The Nation’s First Wealth Tax Targeting The Ultra Rich – It was about about nine years ago when consulting company BCG first suggested that in a time of out of control spending and soaring debt loads, the only fiscally sustainable “solution” was to implement a wealth tax (see “There May Be Only Painful Ways Out Of The Crisis“).

While the idea was well ahead of its time in 2011, and was quickly shut down in the court of public opinion, several years later none other than the IMF resurrected the idea of a wealth tax, which has only gained momentum in recent months, and despite widespread grassroots pushback, the concept of a “wealth tax” has moved front and center and most recently the chairman of Capital Economics, Roger Bootle, said that the world’s wealthiest could be subjected to higher tax rates as governments scramble to fund spending and repair their economies amid the coronavirus crisis. – READ MORE

School District Forced To Cancel Monday Reopening After Teachers Stage ‘Sickout’ – An Arizona school district has been forced to cancel a planned Monday reopening after more than 100 teachers called in sick.

“We received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students,” J.O. Combs Unified School District superintendent Gregory A. Wyman said in a statement. “In response, we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns. Due to these insufficient staffing levels, schools will not be able to re-open on Monday as planned.” – READ MORE

Seattle Rioters Set Off ‘Large Explosion’ That Sends Cops To The Hospital – Ongoing ‘anti-police” protests in Seattle descended into a riot yet again on Sunday as demonstrators set off a “large explosion” near a police car, sending at least one Seattle police officer to the hospital with injuries.

“The protest began in the Seattle neighborhood of SoDo around 7 p.m., with an estimated 100 people marching on foot with cars following behind them, according to a Monday morning press release by the Seattle Police Department,” Fox News reported Monday. “They made their way to the building that houses the Seattle Police Officer Guild and, within hours, the demonstration turned violent.” – READ MORE

New York City Experiencing A ‘Mass Exodus’ After Coronavirus, May Never Recover –New York City is reportedly suffering from a “mass exodus” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post, and the city – as well as other major cities like San Francisco, California – may never recover financially from the loss.

Last week, The Daily Wire reported that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was taking a tour of the state, begging New York City residents to return from pandemic boltholes in the Hamptons and in nearby states like Connecticut. The state is suffering a severe budget shortfall, made worse by coronavirus-related lockdowns, and the state government needs residents to return to the city where they typically pay income taxes – and a city dweller surcharge. – READ MORE

REPORT: Rich And Famous Leaving Hollywood ‘In Droves’ Over Unrest, Taxes – A new report from the Daily Mail claims that the rich and famous, who make up much of Los Angeles’ tax base, are fleeing the city “in droves” over the unrest, coronavirus-related restrictions, and municipal mismanagement that has resulted in a crime wave.

“A makeshift tent city made up of flapping tarpaulins and cardboard boxes surround gym on all sides,” the Daily Mail reports of downtown L.A. “Junkies and the homeless, many of whom are clearly mentally ill, walk the palm-lined streets like zombies – all just three blocks from multi-million-dollar homes overlooking the Pacific.” – READ MORE

Obama doubts Joe Biden’s 2020 chances in private, warns Biden will ‘f**k things up’: report – Former President Barack Obama has publicly supported Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. But behind closed doors, Obama has reportedly bashed his vice president.

Despite Biden often touting a best-friend relationship between himself and Obama, there are “lingering tensions” between the 44th president and Biden, according to a lengthy Politico magazine story. – READ MORE

