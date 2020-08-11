LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 8.11.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Chicago looting triggers over 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt as mayor warns criminals: ‘We are coming for you’ – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed looters and rioters who descended upon the downtown area early Monday morning, calling the overnight events “an assault on our city” and telling criminals, “We are coming for you.”

Police said more than 100 people were arrested and at least 13 officers were hurt over the course of the events. – READ MORE

Chicago Looting Sparked by False Social Media Reports of Police Shooting of 15-Year-Old Boy – The looting that erupted in Chicago’s shopping district on Sunday evening was sparked by false social media posts that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) had shot an unarmed, 15-year-old boy, the CPD said.

Echoing the false claims, Chicago’s Black Lives Matter tweeted that the Chicago police didn’t protect a 15-year-old-boy even as they protected “themselves” and “high-end stores”: – READ MORE

Paper: Chicago Prosecutor Kim Foxx Has Dropped 25,183 Felony Cases – Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has dropped over 25,000 felony cases, including charges of murder and the alleged hate crime hoax from former Empire star Jussie Smollett, according to an analysis released by the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

The Chicago Tribune reported: During Foxx’s first three years as the county’s top prosecutor, her office dropped all charges against 29.9% of felony defendants, a dramatic increase over her predecessor, the Tribune found. For the last three years of Anita Alvarez’s tenure, the rate was 19.4%. – READ MORE

Lance Armstrong’s Bike Shop Cancels Police Contract, Still Expect Cops to Protect from Threats – Last week, the Austin, Texas, bicycle shop founded by cycling star Lance Armstrong announced it was ending its contract with the Austin Police Department. However, since that announcement, the shop made it clear they still expect the police to protect them.

Wednesday, the Austin-based store announced that it was canceling its five-year contract with the Austin Police Department, worth nearly $350,000, and would not be renewing it, the Star-Telegram reported. – READ MORE

Nearly 20,000 fake US driver’s licenses from China and other countries seized at Chicago airport – Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 20,000 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses at Chicago’s O’Hare airport this year. The shipment of fake driver’s licenses were sent to the United States and originated from China and other countries, according to the report from WNYW-TV.

Within the first six months of this year, CBP reportedly seized 19,888 counterfeit driver’s licenses and other fake documents in 1,513 shipments at O’Hare International Airport alone. Federal customs officials say the shipments arrived mostly from China and Hong Kong, but there were some shipments from South Korea and Britain. – READ MORE

Ilhan Omar Won’t Get Prosecuted for Immigration Fraud, Showing Who Really Has the Privilege – Here is yet more evidence of the two-tier justice system we have in the United States. A “veteran insider” at the Department of Homeland Security revealed Wednesday that two different federal agencies have investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Ankara) for months, but decided not to prosecute her for immigration fraud, despite clear and readily available evidence that she married her own brother as part of an elaborate immigration scam.

A key clue as to why there will be no prosecution can be seen in the fact that Omar has accused those who have researched her unusual marital arrangements of “Islamophobia.” Ilhan Omar is a leftist, a black person, a woman, and a Muslim. These are the reasons why she will not be prosecuted. Anyone who dared to prosecute her would be excoriated in the establishment media as a racist “Islamophobe”; few have the courage to stand up against that onslaught. – READ MORE

California Public Health Director Suddenly Quits After Massive Virus Data Error Discovered – The director of the California Department of Public Health has abruptly resigned just days after the discovery of a computer system failure that resulted in the massive undercounting of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Sonia Angell who had been in the position for less than a year (and had previously served as deputy commissioner for prevention and primary care at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 to 2019) reportedly resigned via an email sent to the California Health and Human Services Agency. – READ MORE

California Will Soon Be Paying $1,250 To People Who Test Positive For Coronavirus –Always looking for ways to one-up its own failed welfare state and run the Covid score up on President Trump, California has now approved a pilot plan to pay $1,250 to anyone who tests positive for coronavirus to encourage them to “stay at home and self isolate”.

Alameda County’s Board of Supervisors has set aside $10 million for the program, which will allow payments to 7,500 people, according to the Daily Mail. The program was approved as the county hit a new high in daily coronavirus cases and as California continues to “struggle” to contain the outbreak in its state. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --