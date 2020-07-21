LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 7.21.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Gunman Kills NJ Judge Esther Salas’ Son, Wounds Her Husband Days After Taking Epstein Finances Case – The husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas were shot at their New Jersey home Sunday afternoon, sparking a massive law enforcement response.

Three senior law enforcement officials told News 4 New York a gunman shot Judge Esther Salas’ spouse and her 20-year-old son at their North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. Sunday. – READ MORE

Kentucky family under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19 – A Kentucky family is under house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The couple must wear ankle monitors and can’t leave the house after Elizabeth Linscott tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign papers promising to self-quarantine.

Linscott planned to visit her parents in Michigan, so she got a COVID-19 test as a precaution. Despite not exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms, she tested positive for COVID-19. – READ MORE

Antifa Rioters Fire Mortars at Seattle Police Stations, Smash Windows at Amazon, Starbucks, Walgreens – On Sunday, what began as a peaceful protest in Seattle devolved into violent riots, vandalism, looting, and arson. Antifa rioters tore a devastating path through the city, smashing windows at the municipal courthouse and at various businesses — including storefronts for Amazon Go, Starbucks, and Walgreens — they targeted both the West Precinct Police Station and the East Precinct Police Station (the site of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone Occupied Protest last month). They fired mortar-style fireworks at both stations, causing a fire in the East Precinct station.

“According the Incident Commander, individuals within this group appeared to be very organized and this appeared to be a very concerted effort at property damage of certain businesses and government facilities,” Seattle Police said in a statement. – READ MORE

Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered, Fears She’s Next Ghislaine Maxwell believes her former boss Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his New York City prison cell and fears she will also be killed, a family friend of the alleged madame told The Sun.

The Sun reports: A family friend told The Sun On Sunday Maxwell, 58, fears she will be bumped off inside the brutal New York jail which warders describe as a “hellhole”. – READ MORE

Now We Have Proof Dr. Fauci Is Full of Crap and Can’t Be Trusted – According to a recent poll, two-thirds of voters trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, not President Trump, when it comes to information on the coronavirus.

Well, if you think you can trust Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, you now have every reason to question his judgment. In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Dr. Fauci, the trusted expert, actually lauded New York’s response to the coronavirus. – READ MORE

Fauci to throw out first pitch for Washington Nationals home opener – Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch of the Washington Nationals home opener on Thursday, according to a Monday afternoon announcement from the team. – READ MORE