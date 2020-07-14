LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 7.14.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Lifting Lockdowns Not the Culprit Behind New Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Doctor Says – Massive protests and proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border explains the recent surge in coronavirus cases far better than lifting lockdowns, Scott Atlas, M.D., a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Fox News this weekend. Bucking various health experts who have defended the George Floyd protests in the name of fighting the “virus” of racism, Atlas ventured to state the obvious: that people “protesting, sharing megaphones, screaming” is a “setup to spread cases.”

Most of the new cases in the Southwest — in California, Arizona, and Texas — are sprouting up in counties closest to the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE

Gavin Newsom Orders 30 Counties to Halt Indoor Activities, Including Bars – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday ordered the shut down of bars and indoor dining statewide and directed churches, gyms, and hair salons to close in 30 counties as the state experiences a rise in Chinese coronavirus cases.

“We’ve made this point on multiple occasions and that is we’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Newsom said in a press conference. “This continues to be a deadly disease.” – READ MORE

Schools Can’t Reopen Unless Charter Schools Shut Down, Police Are Defunded, Los Angeles Teachers Union Says – A major teachers union in Los Angeles says the district can’t re-open schools until there is a “moratorium” on charter schools. Oh, and until police are defunded. Oh, and until there is “Medicare for all.” Oh, and until there’s a wealth tax and a federal bailout, too.

Those are all terms set by the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), a 35,000-member union in the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a policy paper released this week and first reported by Just The News. – READ MORE

60 Shot, at Least 10 Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago – At least 60 people were shot, 13 fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports the first fatal shooting took the life of 15-year-old Terrance Malden on Friday afternoon. They note five other teenagers were among those wounded in other shootings that occurred between Friday and Monday morning. – READ MORE

Soros-Backed Liberal Groups Raked in Tens of Millions From PPP – At least 18 left-wing groups supported by the billionaire George Soros’s liberal donor club applied for federal loans meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, receiving up to $20 million in taxpayer cash between them.

Groups backed by the Democracy Alliance, a donor network cofounded by Soros, hauled in cash from the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program established to provide an economic boost to small businesses and their workers during coronavirus shutdowns. Together, the groups received between $8.5 million and $20.7 million. In addition to the Democracy Alliance groups, another liberal donor network that pays the club for project services pulled in large sums from the small business relief program. – READ MORE

George Soros Pouring $220 Million into ‘Racial Justice’ Movement – Progressive billionaire George Soros’s philanthropic organization — Open Society Foundations — announced Monday that it will donate $220 million to groups focused on “racial justice.”

The organization plans on investigating $150 million alone into five-year grants for organizations aimed at achieving equal statistical outcomes between demographic groups in economics and criminal justice. The other $70 million is said to be going toward “more immediate efforts to advance racial justice.” Groups expected to receive funds include Black Voters Matter and Repairers of the Breach. – READ MORE

Catholic Churches Across The Country Burned, Vandalized Over The Weekend – At least four Catholic churches in four states were vandalized over the weekend in a string of attacks that have authorities wondering whether religious icons and statues are next to be targeted by anti-racism and “anti-fascist” protesters.

Fox News reports that churches in California, New York, Massachusetts, and Florida were all targeted by vandals, and several historic churches suffered major damage in arson attacks. – READ MORE

Remember The Red Guards Before You Cheer The Woke Mobs – Is America on the edge of a cultural revolution?

The historical namesake and obvious parallel is the Cultural Revolution in China, which lasted from 1966 to 1976. Its stated goal was to purge capitalist and traditional elements from society, and to substitute a new way of thinking based on Mao’s own beliefs. The epic struggle for control and power waged war against anybody on the wrong side of an idea. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --