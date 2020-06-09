LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 6.9.20

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at a news briefing from the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters. “It’s very rare.” – READ MORE

Felon Charged with Murdering Retired Police Captain David Dorn in Riots –A convicted felon has been charged with murdering St. Louis, Missouri, 77-year-old retired police captain David Dorn during riots in the city last week.

The St. Louis Police Department announced Sunday that 24-year-old convicted felon Stephan Cannon has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawfully possessing a firearm after he allegedly murdered Dorn. – READ MORE

“A Police-Free Future” – Minneapolis City Council Votes To Abolish Police Department –Here is the somewhat unbelievable statement from the Minneapolis City Council describing their “veto-proof majority” plans to create a utopian “police-free future”.. – READ MORE

LA Mayor Garcetti Calls His Cops ‘Killers.’ The ‘Killers’ Just Sent a Reply to the ‘Unstable’ Mayor – But, the most disturbing, obsequious, disgusting move is the one Los Angeles Mao-yor Eric Garcetti pulled in front of black leaders Thursday at the First AME Church.

Garcetti discussed his “defunding the police” plan of reducing the police funding by $150 million and moving another $100 million from other city budgetary priorities to hand over to the mobs for special placative programs. – READ MORE

Former NYPD commissioner claims 600 officers considering exit from the force amid George Floyd protests – Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik said 600 police officers were considering leaving the force amid protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

Kerik and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on her Fox News show over the weekend to discuss police brutality and racism within police departments. – READ MORE

Rhode Island Donut Shop to End Military and Police Discounts – A Rhode Island donut shop announced it will end its military and police discounts after a Providence firefighter reported being racially profiled by two police officers.

“We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism & injustice, @alliesdonuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state,” the store wrote Saturday on Instagram. “We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.” – READ MORE

Michigan judge orders state to stop trying to hold barber in contempt for not closing shop during pandemic – A Michigan judge has blocked efforts by the state’s attorney general to continue trying to hold a local barber in contempt of court over the businessman’s refusal to keep his shop closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday had vacated a ruling that ordered Karl Manke to close his haircutting business in Owosso. Manke, 77, lost his business license after refusing to comply in early May with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown order for non-essential businesses. He appealed and won an important court victory, and now a Michigan Circuit Court order says the state can no longer go after him. – READ MORE

