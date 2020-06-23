LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 6.23.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Coronavirus has significantly weakened, could disappear without vaccine, top doctor reveals – The coronavirus has significantly weakened and could even disappear on its own, according to a top Italian doctor.

Dr. Matteo Bassetti, the head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital, said in an interview Sunday that COVID-19 patients who would have died two or three months ago are now recovering. – READ MORE

Fauci: Some Americans Have An ‘Inconceivable’ Distrust For Authority – Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that the United States faces a problem of “anti-science bias” and a lack of trust in authority from the general public.

Fauci made the comments during an appearance on the Department of Health and Human Services podcast “Learning Curve” on Wednesday. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a key member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force and has been influential in shaping the U.S. response to the pandemic. – READ MORE

John Kerry’s Recent Chilling Statement About 2020 Sounds A Lot Like “Election Intimidation” – Former Secretary of State John Kerry raised the possibility that a victory by President Trump could provoke a revolution in the United States, claiming that Republicans have a history of denying voting rights to Democratic voters.

“If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built,” Kerry said during a virtual appearance at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. “If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected.” – READ MORE

Georgia Bureau Of Investigation Responds To D.A.’s Charges: We Weren’t Consulted, Investigation Not Over – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s press conference on Wednesday — in which he announced criminal charges against the two officers who were involved in the recent incident involving the death of Rayshard Brooks — by stating that they were not notified that it was going to happen and that the investigation was not over.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday night, June 12th, to investigate an officer involved shooting at the Wendy’s Restaurant on University Avenue. We are in the process of conducting this investigation,” the bureau said in a statement. “Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work. Our goal in every officer involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office.” – READ MORE

Nearly Half Of Americans Consider Selling Home As COVID Crushes Finances – As the virus pandemic has metastasized into an economic downturn, tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and are struggling to service mortgage payments.

New research offers a glimpse into struggling households, discovers out of the 2,000 American homeowners polled, over half (52%) of respondents say they’re routinely worried about making future mortgage payments and nearly half (47%) considered selling their home because of the inability to service mortgage payments. – READ MORE

Never Trumper George Conway Trying to Sabotage Trump’s Next Event – Never Trumper George Conway appears to be attempting to sabotage President Trump’s next event just one day after the president’s critics took credit for a TikTok prank, which they claim flooded the campaign with fake RSVPs, thereby heightening expectations for Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, attended by 6,200.

The president is scheduled to speak at a Students for Trump event in Phoenix on Tuesday. However, Trump critics are seemingly hoping to bombard his upcoming campaign events by artificially inflating the numbers with fake RSVPs, much like what Trump critics say occurred on Saturday. – READ MORE

Minnesota city mulls removing ‘chief’ from job titles, saying term is offensive to Native Americans – The city council of Duluth, Minnesota, is considering removing the word “chief” from the job titles of top administrators at the urging of the mayor, who says the term is offensive to indigenous people.

The Star Tribune reported that during a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Emily Larson “implored City Council members to vote to approve the change next week ‘so that we have more inclusive leadership and less language that is rooted in hurt and offensive, intentional marginalization.’” – READ MORE

At Least 100 Shot over Father’s Day Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago – At least 100 people were shot, 14 fatally, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago over Father’s Day Weekend 2020.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first non-fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, when a vehicle pulled up near a 35-year-old woman and the occupants opened fire. The woman was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm. – READ MORE

SUMMER OF LOVE: Another Seattle CHOP Shooting Leaves One Seriously Wounded –One person was seriously wounded and rushed to hospital late Sunday in the second shooting in Seattle’s CHOP protest zone in less than 48 hours, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area near Seattle’s downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” police tweeted. – READ MORE

Nashville liquor store owner, 88, explains why she shot alleged shoplifter: ‘I’m fed up’ –Nashville liquor store owner May Boyce, an 88-year-old widow who stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 115 pounds, according to reports, got “fed up” of her store being robbed so she shot an alleged shoplifter.

She told police she grabbed her late mother Mary’s .38 Smith & Wesson snub-nose revolver and shot a suspect who was trying to steal alcohol last Tuesday, according to an affidavit obtained by McClatchy News Service. – READ MORE

