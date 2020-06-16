LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 6.16.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Two COVID Positive Hairstylists Served 140 People. Not One Customer Was Infected –Two Missouri hairstylists saw dozens of customers while symptomatic with COVID-19 but did not pass the disease on to either customers or coworkers.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced earlier this week that the incubation period for 147 people potentially exposed to the coronavirus had passed. – READ MORE

De Blasio: NYC Not Asking Whether Coronavirus Patients Attended Mass Protests –New York City coronavirus contact tracers are not asking people about their participation in mass protests as officials attempt to contain further outbreaks of the virus.

“No person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest,” a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) told The City. “If a person wants to proactively offer that information, there is an opportunity for them to do so.” – READ MORE

U.S. Universities Fail To Disclose Donations From Chinese Government – More than 100 U.S. universities have failed to disclose foreign donations from the Chinese government, meaning the Chinese Communist Party has a bigger influence on our nation’s colleges and universities than we know.

An analysis from The Washington Free Beacon found that the more than 100 universities that currently host or have hosted Confucius Institutes, which are programs developed by the Chinese government to teach American students about Chinese culture and the language. – READ MORE

Chinese Scientist, Escorted Out Of Canadian Biolab, Sent Deadly Viruses To Wuhan – We have a researcher who was removed by the RCMP from the highest security laboratory that Canada has for reasons that government is unwilling to disclose. The intelligence remains secret. But what we know is that before she was removed, she sent one of the deadliest viruses on Earth, and multiple varieties of it to maximize the genetic diversity and maximize what experimenters in China could do with it, to a laboratory in China that does dangerous gain of function experiments. And that has links to the Chinese military.” -Amir Attaran

A Chinese scientist who was escorted out of Canada’s only level-4 biolab over a possible “policy breach” shipped dealdy Ebola and Henipah viruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to the CBC, citing newly-released documents. The shipment is not related to COVID-19 or the pandemic. – READ MORE

Gov. Cuomo’s New York: 250 Inmates Freed from Prison Rearrested 450 Times – At least 250 convicted and accused criminals freed from New York’s Rikers Island prison have been rearrested 450 times thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) jailbreak directive.

New York Police Department (NYPD) data reported by NBC New York’s Melissa Russo reveals that since Cuomo issued a statewide order demanding jails and prisons release inmates to abide by social distancing measures in late March, at least 250 inmates from Rikers Island have been rearrested. – READ MORE

Las Vegas Police Officer Shot During Protests Paralyzed From The Neck Down – Shay Mikalonis, a Las Vegas police officer who was shot in the head during an anti-racism protest that turned violent is paralyzed from the neck down, according to his family and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Mikalonis, who is only 29, was shot during an altercation that broke out following what had been a mostly peaceful protest down the Las Vegas Strip on June 1st, according to CBS News. Las Vegas police, who have a suspect in custody related to the shooting, appear to believe that Mikalonis was targeted because he was an in-uniform officer. – READ MORE

Jay Inslee Laughs About Antifa’s Rebellion in Seattle as He Demobilizes National Guard – As antifa militants have taken over six blocks of Seattle’s Capitol Hill district, calling it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” or the “People’s Republic of Capitol Hill,” Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) laughed about this open rebellion, saying he hadn’t heard about it. Inslee added that the National Guard is demobilizing, and his chief of staff suggested that even if an open rebellion had broken out on the streets of Seattle, it would be up to “local authorities” to fight it.

“Passing the buck” doesn’t even begin to cover the insanity of this “response.” – READ MORE

Mayor de Blasio calls in sick day after marching in mass protests but refuses COVID-19 test — despite symptoms and telling NYers to get tested – Hizzoner — who has repeatedly told New York residents to get tested for the coronavirus (even if they don’t have symptoms) and in fact made free testing available to anyone — took a sick day Monday after marching with thousands of protesters on Sunday. And he is still refusing to get tested for the coronavirus, the New York Daily News said.

Poor Black Communities Devastated After BLM Riots Lead to New Food Deserts (VIDEO) – Weeks of civil unrest, rioting, and looting by Black Lives Matter and antifa agitators in some of the poorest areas of the country have resulted in devastating consequences for the residents, who are mostly black or minority. A video was taken by a woman in an undisclosed location. As she walks through her neighborhood grocery store in tears she describes the wreckage as she looks for milk for her children. "Look at this. Every grocery store looks like this," she said. "Everything is either on the floor…look at this. I came into the store to buy something because I'm not a thief," she said. People who already couldn't feed their kids, now they really can't feed their kids," she cried. "I am so devastated right now." "We couldn't even find tissue less than two months ago and now it's on the floor," she said as she surveyed the damage. "I feel like an animal and black people made me feel like an animal. Y'all did that!" She continued to berate the rioters, "This is what we're fighting for…we're so black and proud that we ain't never going to be honest and be real about what's really going on. Y'all are so wrong for this." – READ MORE