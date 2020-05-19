LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 5.19.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.19.20” on Spreaker.



Despite media hysteria, HHS secretary confirms no coronavirus spike in re-opened states – Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar confirmed Sunday there has not been a spike of coronavirus cases in states that have re-opened.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Azar told host Jake Tapper that officials are actually seeing the opposite — a spike in cases in areas that remain locked down. – READ MORE

The US Is Dramatically Overcounting COVID-19 Deaths – Over 86,500 people have reportedly died in the United States from the Coronavirus, and the fear generated by those deaths is driving the public policy debate. But that number is a dramatic overcount. Our metrics include deaths that have nothing to do with the virus. The problem is even worse as the Centers for Disease Control over counts even some of these cases and the government has created financial incentives for this misreporting. Relying on these flawed numbers is destroying businesses and jobs and costing lives. – READ MORE

Coronavirus Food Waste: Farmers Are Throwing Out More Than Ever – Food waste is taking on a new meaning in the pandemic era.

Dumped milk in Wisconsin. Smashed eggs in Nigeria. Rotting grapes in India. Buried hogs in Minnesota. These disturbing images have stirred outrage around the world. But here’s the surprising part: the world may not actually be wasting more than normal, when a third of global food production ends up in landfills. – READ MORE

Why Did New York Infect America With Coronavirus? New Report Blames Cuomo, de Blasio – The New York City area not only has more than a quarter of America’s coronavirus cases, but new research suggests that most of the coronavirus cases outside the Big Apple trace back to the New York City area, as well. New York City is the epicenter for the coronavirus in the United States, and a new report suggests Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) shoulder most of the blame.

New York’s emergence as the epicenter of the coronavirus was far from inevitable. A report from the left-leaning site ProPublica contrasted New York City’s and New York State’s responses with those of San Francisco and California. While people do not live on top of one another in San Francisco to the same degree that they do in the Big Apple, the actions of de Blasio and Cuomo strike a marked contrast with those of Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). – READ MORE

Bill de Blasio says anyone who tries to swim at a NYC beach will be ‘taken right out of the water’ – MAYOR Bill de Blasio said anyone who tries to swim at an NYC beach will be removed from the water if they defy his coronavirus rules.

De Blasio issued the stark warning during his COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, saying the city was getting fencing ready while NYPD and and the Parks Department would monitor the situation. – READ MORE

Cuomo Snaps When Pressed On Nursing Home Death Scandal: ‘Nobody’ Can Be Prosecuted For It – New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo snapped at a reporter during a press conference on Sunday when asked about families who lost loved ones in nursing homes from COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, after Cuomo ordered nursing homes to take patients that had the highly contagious disease.

“What is justice? Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody,” Cuomo said to the reporter. “Nobody. Mother nature. God. Where did this virus come from? People are going to die by this virus. That is the truth. Best hospital system on the globe, I believe we have. Best doctors, best nurses who have responded like heroes, every medication, ventilators, the health system wants for nothing. We worked it out so we always had available beds. Nobody was deprived of a bed or medical coverage in any way.” – READ MORE

Bars And Restaurants Allowed To Reopen If They Agree To Snitch On Customers – If you’re anything like me, you are looking forward to finally getting out of your house and maybe having a few drinks or a nice dinner at your local bar or restaurant. But going out to your local bar or restaurant once the lockdown ends comes with a steep price.

That’s because three cities, in Louisiana, Texas and Missouri, will only allow non-essential businesses to reopen if they agree to collect customers personal information. – READ MORE