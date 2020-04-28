LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 4.28.20

There is also a full video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Tyson Foods chairman offers dark warning about the food supply chain as processing plants close – The chairman of Tyson Foods has issued a stark warning to Americans following the shuttering of multiple meat processing plants across the country: “The food supply chain is breaking.”

In an open letter published as a full-page ad in Sunday’s New York Times, Washington Post and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, John H. Tyson outlined Tyson Foods’ response to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, but hinted that further closures — not only of Tyson Foods facilities, but competitors’ facilities as well — would put stress on the nation’s food supply. – READ MORE

Millions of chickens to be slaughtered as US on brink of meat shortage – A poultry processing plant in Delaware has made the “difficult but necessary” decision to kill two million chickens as worker shortages push the US meat supply chain towards a breaking point.

Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc., a cooperative that works with some 1,300 farmers, said it looked at all other options, “including allowing another chicken company to transport and process the chickens and taking a partially processed product to rendering facilities to utilize for other animal feed,” but ultimately decided on euthanization. – READ MORE

Public companies took far more small business loans than first thought — here’s the latest tally – Even as the U.S. small business relief program is set to reopen Monday with fresh funding, the full extent that public companies tapped the emergency facility is only now becoming clear.

More than 220 public companies applied for at least $870 million from the government program that was billed as for small businesses without access to other sources of capital, according to Washington D.C.-based data analytics firm FactSquared. – READ MORE

Bill Gates Attacks U.S., Praises China: ‘China Did A Lot Of Things Right At The Beginning’ (VIDEO) – Left-wing billionaire Bill Gates attacked the United States during a CNN interview on Sunday while praising communist China, claiming that China “did a lot of things right at the beginning” of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan.

Bill Gates claims that criticisms of how China lied and covered up the coronavirus is a “distraction”: “China did a lot of things right at the beginning … they avoided the incredible economic pain … I think there’s a lot of incorrect and unfair things said” This is all a lie pic.twitter.com/RlbwV0fUcA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2020

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Gates: “How would you respond to the charge that the Chinese covered this up, they essentially deceived the rest of the world, and as a result, they should be held in someway responsible for this?” – READ MORE

Yes, Hospitals Get Paid More For Coronavirus-Coded Patients, Even If They Haven’t Been Tested – Hospitals get paid more money if a patient is coded for the novel coronavirus, even if they haven’t been tested in some states, multiple fact-checking sites have confirmed, including USA Today, Politifact, and Snopes. Hospitals get a 20% add-on for COVID-19-coded patients and roughly three times as much if such patients are placed on a ventilator.

In the beginning of April, physician and State Sen. Scott Jensen (R-MN) notified the public of the policy and later emphasized on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that “anytime health care intersects with dollars, it gets awkward.” – READ MORE

Drug Overdose, Head Trauma Deaths Added To Coronavirus Death Toll – A 37-year-old California man who died of a drug overdose has been added to the novel coronavirus death toll.

Though the death of the unidentified man was caused by a drug overdose, he also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which was coded as a “significant continuing condition,” according to Ventura County spokeswoman Ashley Bautista, VA Star reported Thursday. – READ MORE

Top Elections Lawyer: Vote-By-Mail Is “The Most Massive Fraud Scheme In American History” – The First Amendment lawyer famous for Citizens United has taken up arms against a new foe: all-mail voting.

Jim Bopp, Jr. filed two lawsuits in federal court this week — one in Nevada and one in Virginia — to stop officials in those states from mailing out ballots to everyone on the voter rolls, not just those who request them. – READ MORE

A Top Republican Senator Is Pushing One of the Biggest Jobs Programs in History –Following calls by economists to temporarily “pause” the melting down economy, Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) in recent weeks debuted a plan to restore millions of jobs on the government dime and is now pushing for his proposal to guide coronavirus relief going forward.

Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic and concurrent shutdown. The specter of an unprecedented economic depression now looms over each week’s unemployment figures. – READ MORE

Trump Asks Why American Taxpayers Should Bail Out “Poorly Run, Democrat” States – Pouring gasoline on a fire started by Mitch McConnell last week, when the Senate Majority leader said there would be no taxpayer bailout for US states and that he is open to allowing states to declare bankruptcy – rather than sending governors more federal money to deal with their own ballooning deficits, moments ago President Trump tweeted a “question” that is sure to incite the states’ – and media’s – ire, namely why should taxpayers be bailout out mostly “poorly run, in all cases Democrat run” states.

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? – READ MORE

