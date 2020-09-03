LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 9.3.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Pelosi Admits Breaking Lockdown For Salon Visit; Blames Business, Says She Did Nothing Wrong – On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement via her deputy chief of staff confessing to breaking city lockdown rules to get her hair done indoors at a San Francisco salon on Monday, seemingly without wearing a mask.

Pelosi, however, is not admitting to any wrongdoing, instead shifting blame to the salon she visited.

Green Bay Police: Antifa Member with Flamethrower Cried in Fetal Position When Caught – A suspected member of Antifa — who was allegedly armed with a flamethrower — cried in the fetal position before his arrest during a Saturday evening protest in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to law enforcement.

WBAY reports; Matthew Banta, 23, is charged with obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.

In Unprecedented Move, CDC Halts Most Rental Evictions Until End Of 2020 – In an unprecedented move on Tuesday, with Congress unable to reach a common ground on virtually any stimulus extension, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled today it would temporarily – at least through the end of 2020 – suspend most rental evictions for Americans struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic, in a step which CNN dubbed was “broader than eviction protections already in place.” The move comes as negotiations on further coronavirus aid have been stalled as Republicans and Democrats refuse to budge on topline numbers for what a new relief package would cost.

In a phone call with reporters, officials said the order will apply to Americans who qualified for direct payments under the CARES Act.

Millions Of Americans Had Their Emergency Savings Wiped Out By Downturn – A new survey via CNBC and Acorns Invest commissioned by SurveyMonkey, found that the virus-induced recession wiped out 14% or about 46 million American’s emergency savings.

About 17% had to tap into emergency savings to cover living expenses, 11% had to borrow money to cover everyday expenses, 6% stopped contributing to 401(k) or other retirement accounts, and 5% asked for rent relief.

Chicago Faces Record $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall Following ‘Catastrophic’ Economic Collapse, Riots, And Violence – Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, announced Tuesday that the city is facing a historic $1.2 billion budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2021, following what the mayor called a “catastrophic” economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic and by widespread rioting and looting that did an estimated $60 million in physical damage to the city’s downtown and untold damage to its tourism industry.

"Saying Chicago faces 'a crisis unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes,' Mayor Lori Lightfoot painted a grave financial picture for the city on Monday, detailing a projected $1.2 billion budget shortfall in the 2021 fiscal year," Chicago's public broadcasting station, WTTW reported.

CDC letter urges governors to prepare for coronavirus vaccine distribution in ‘fall of 2020’ – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a letter to U.S. governors alerting them to the need to prepare their states for distributing a coronavirus vaccine this fall.

Several vaccine candidates have been in Phase Three clinical trials, with production ramping up in the event any of them are ultimately approved for use.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Moving From Residence After Far-Left Extremists Attack It – Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told residents in his condo building on Monday that he intends to move out of the facility after it was attacked by far-left extremists, saying that he was doing so for their safety.

The Oregonian reported that Wheeler told residents that it would be "best for me and for everyone else's safety and peace" that he finds a new place to live.

Charges Were Dropped Against Man At Portland Riot. He Later Stabbed Multiple People To Death, Police Say. – A man accused of stabbing two people to death in Portland in June was previously arrested during a riot in downtown Portland a week prior to the killings but the charges were dropped when progressive District Attorney Mike Schmidt reportedly decided to not pursue charges.

"Cassy Leaton, 22, and Najaf 'Nate' Hobbs, 39, were stabbed on June 16 near Northeast Davis Street. Police arrested Phillip Lawrence Nelson, 39, two days later," KOIN News reported Tuesday. "He faces two murder charges and is being held without bail. Just days before he allegedly killed Leaton and Hobbs, though, Nelson was taken into custody at a protest in downtown Portland. Court records show he was arrested on charges of interfering with a peace officer. Those charges were dismissed the next day."

Minneapolis Code Bars Business Owners From Installing Security Shutters To Protect Their Business – Minneapolis business owners who want to install security shutters on the outside of their buildings to bar looters from entrance and to protect the windows of their stores cannot do so because the city of Minneapolis has banned security shutters on building exteriors since 2004.

Chapter 535 of the Minneapolis zoning code states: "Exterior security barriers. No retractable metal security gates or grilles shall be placed on the exterior of any portion of an enclosed principal non-residential building façade facing a public street."

“Demand Is Insane”: NYC Movers Turn People Away, Suburban & Rural Housing Snagged Up, As Big City COVID-Exodus Accelerates – The pandemic-induced summer of escape from New York continues at a moment violent crime is on the rise, restaurant and public venue closures make the city less appealing, public transit is reeling in debt, and remote working set-ups are giving those with means greater mobility.

More worrisome trends… or rather signs of the times signalling that for many the gentrified Big Apple has as one family recently put it reached its "expiration date". Two separate NY Times reports on Sunday detailed that moving companies are so busy they're in an unprecedented situation of having to turn people away, while simultaneously the suburbs are witnessing an explosion in demand "unlike any in recent memory".

DC committee recommends changes to Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, other historical assets – A committee reporting to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has come up with a list of dozens of historical monuments, schools, parks, government buildings and other structures that it recommends making changes to because of the historical namesakes’ connection to slavery or racism — even the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.

Among the historical figures named on the list are former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson. The list also includes Founding Fathers Benjamin Franklin and George Mason, inventor Alexander Graham Bell and composer of the national anthem Francis Scott Key.

