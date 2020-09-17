LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 9.17.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

WATCH: Biden Blasted For ‘Beyond Patronizing’ Incident Trying To Appeal To Latinos By Playing Spanish Sex Song – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was widely slammed on Tuesday night over an incident that was described as embarrassing and patronizing where he played a Spanish sex song in an apparent attempt to connect with Latino voters.

The incident happened as Biden spoke to Latinos during an event to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. Last week, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sparked backlash after she showed up unannounced to a Venezuelan restaurant in Florida in what was another apparent attempt to connect with Latinos in the state, where Biden is struggling. – READ MORE

CDC says U.S. should have enough coronavirus vaccine to return to ‘regular life’ by late 2021 – The U.S. should have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for Americans to return to “regular life” by the third quarter of next year, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate panel he expects vaccinations to begin in November or December, but in limited quantities with those most in need getting the first doses, such as health-care workers. He said it will take about “six to nine months” to get the entire American public vaccinated. – READ MORE

Chinese virologist: China’s government ‘intentionally’ released COVID-19 –The Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world, a top virologist and whistleblower told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.

Carlson specifically asked Dr. Li-Meng Yan whether she believed the Chinese Communist Party released the virus “on purpose.” “Yes, of course, it’s intentionally,” she responded on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” – READ MORE

More Than Half Of Business Closures Caused By Economic Lockdowns Are Permanent, Yelp Data Show – More than half of American businesses that closed down due to economic lockdowns are permanently shuttered, according to data Yelp published Wednesday. – READ MORE

BLM Riots Are Officially the Most Costly Manmade Damage to American Property in History – The domestic terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter have accomplished one thing: the most costly riots in the history of our country, reports the far-left Axios.

Property Claim Services, a company that tracks insurance claims filed due to riots and the like, found that the left-wing riots that occurred between May 26 and June 8 of this year could reach $2 billion in insurance claims. – READ MORE

Minneapolis City Council Panics Over Surge In Violence After Demonizing Police: ‘Where Are The Police?’ – The Democrat-controlled Minneapolis City Council is reportedly panicking as violent crime is surging throughout the city after they called for defunding the police department following the death of George Floyd in late May.

During a two-hour Minneapolis City Council meeting on police reform, “council members told police Chief Medaria Arradondo that their constituents are seeing and hearing street racing which sometimes results in crashes, brazen daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults and shootings,” MPR News reported. “The number of reported violent crimes, like assaults, robberies and homicides are up compared to 2019, according to MPD crime data. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than were slain in all of last year. Property crimes, like burglaries and auto thefts, are also up. Incidents of arson have increased 55 percent over the total at this point in 2019.” – READ MORE

Leftists charged in Lancaster rioting learn — to the tune of $1 million bail each — their antics don’t fly in Pennsylvania Dutch Country – A Pennsylvania judge threw ye olde book at nine fine people charged in connection to riots in Lancaster over the weekend — and alas none of them could scare up the cash to post bail, which was set for each at $1 million, the New York Post reported.

Twelve adults — Jamal Shariff Newman, 24; Barry Jones, 30; Frank Gaston, 43; Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23; Matthew Modderman, 31; Talia Gessner, 18; Kathryn Patterson, 20; Taylor Enterline, 20; T-Jay Fry, 28; Dylan Davis, 28; Lee Alexander Wise, 29; Jessica Marie Lopez, 32 — face felony and misdemeanor charges, including arson, riot, institutional vandalism, and criminal conspiracy, the Post said, adding that Montague also faces a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. – READ MORE

More Than 1,600 New Jersey Primary Ballots Found In ‘Mislabeled’ Bin 2 Months Later –County officials in New Jersey tallied more than 1,600 uncounted ballots from the state’s July primary after finding them in a bin last Thursday.

The votes were reportedly placed in a “mislabeled” bin in a “secure area” of the county election office, according to the New Jersey Herald. Sussex County Board of Elections Administrator Marge McCabe maintained that the 1,666 extra votes did not change the outcome of the July 7 primary race. “The Board of Elections is confident that all ballots received have been processed and the security of all the ballots has remained in place,” she said. – READ MORE

WATCH: Mask-Enforcing Humanoid Robots Set To Invade Office Spaces – As some Wall Street banks have summoned traders and other employees back to offices, their ability to enforce social distancing measures will be challenging unless human-like mask-detecting robots are deployed. – READ MORE

