LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 9.10.20

AstraZeneca Shares Plunge As COVID Vaccine Study Put On Hold Due To “Adverse Reaction” – Amid the biggest selloff in markets since March, we suspect news from AstraZeneca’s massive Phase 3 COVID-19 study will not help at all.

Stat News reports that the large, Phase 3 study testing a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford at dozens of sites across the U.S. has been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom. – READ MORE

Wall Street Explains Why Despite A “Second Wave” In COVID Cases, Deaths Have Barely Budged – With Wall Street hailing a coronavirus vaccine as a silver bullet to virtually everything that is ailing the global economy – with Goldman recently upgrading its 2021 GDP forecast on the assumption that a covid-19 vaccine will be available in late 2020 and widely used early next year – the reality, as Goldman also wrote in a report earlier this week, is that “even without a vaccine, so far the death toll from the recent virus spike has not risen” suggesting that the rise in cases is “either related to more testing or is occurring in younger, less vulnerable cohorts, in which case it points to evidence of society better protecting vulnerable groups.”

Picking up on this point at a time when many countries in Europe are suffering from a second wave of covid infections (as shown in the chart above) DB’s Jim Reid writes that “in recent days and weeks, concern has risen that Europe could be at the beginning

of a second wave of the pandemic.” He adds that just in his native UK “the number of confirmed cases rose by 2,988 yesterday, which was the largest daily increase since May 22.” – READ MORE

Quebec City Says It Will Isolate “Uncooperative” Citizens In Secret Corona Facility –Authorities in Quebec City, Canada have announced they will isolate “uncooperative” citizens in a coronavirus facility, the location of which remains a secret.

During a press conference, Dr. Jacques Girard, who heads the Quebec City public health authority, drew attention to a case where patrons at a bar were ordered to wait until their COVID-19 tests came back, but disregarded the command and left the premises before the results came back positive. – READ MORE

Andrew Cuomo Rants: ‘Donald Trump Caused The COVID Outbreak In New York’ –Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ranted, “Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” then immediately chanted again, “Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York.”

Cuomo’s rant against Trump began, “Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York. Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York. That is a fact. It’s a fact that he admitted and the CDC admitted and Fauci admitted. The China virus, the China virus, the China virus. It was not the China virus. It was the European virus that came to New York. They missed it. They missed it. The China virus went to Europe. It got on a plane. It went to Europe. They never even thought of the possibility. And then three million Europeans got on the plane and came to New York and they brought the virus. – READ MORE

Sweden Close To Victory Over Coronavirus; Never Had A Lockdown Or Mask Mandate –As the rest of Europe and the world remains under the grip of draconian rules and the threat of new lockdowns, Sweden, which allowed its citizens to remain free throughout the entire pandemic, has pretty much declared victory over the coronavirus.

The country now has one of the lowest infection rates on the planet, and it’s difficult not to admire how it has handled the past year, with no strict lockdown or compulsory face mask rules. All businesses, schools and public places remained open in Sweden for the duration. – READ MORE

Whitmer Opposed Trump’s Wall. Now They’re Building A Fence Around Her Residence. – There are walls and there are walls …

The official residence of Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing will soon have an eight-foot high, electrified fence surrounding it; the fence and ancillary security upgrades will reportedly cost $1.1 million. – READ MORE

REPORT: Left-Leaning Groups Preparing For ‘Mass Unrest,’ ‘Right-Wing Violence’ If Biden Wins Election – Left-leaning activism powerhouse MoveOn.org, along with some of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, are warning Democrats of “mass unrest” and possible “right-wing violence” if President Donald Trump loses the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden in November, even going so far as to issue a memo to Democrat groups with suggestions on how to counter or protect themselves from violence.

The memo comes just days after The Washington Post warned, in a fever-dream op-ed, that left-leaning and progressive activists could engage in large scale rioting and destruction following a Biden loss, even going so far as to envision a scenario that ends in a civil-war-like battle between “anti-fascists” — or, “Antifa” — and right-wing protesters, cheered on by President Donald Trump himself. – READ MORE

This Obama-Biden Administration Failure Killed More Americans Than COVID-19 –There is an actual example of government incompetence leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide—but it didn’t happen under Trump. It happened during the Obama-Biden administration. And their incompetence killed more people than the Chinese coronavirus has in this country.

The Veterans Affairs Department was notorious for its poorly managed health care system, and the Obama-Biden administration promised to end the horrendous backlog in VA benefits claims, some of which languished for years. – READ MORE

