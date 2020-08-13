LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 8.13.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Anti-Lockdown Dr. Scott Atlas Joins Coronavirus Task Force: Is Fauci Finally Out? – President Trump announced Monday that Dr. Scott Atlas is joining the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Atlas is a former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. Before joining the team, Atlas penned an op-ed in The Hill that showed his approach to the coronavirus outbreak is much different than that of Anthony “Chicken Little” Fauci, who favors draconian lockdowns and now wants people to wear goggles to avoid getting a virus that most people recover from easily. – READ MORE

Wisconsin Forces Employees to Wear Masks at Home Alone During Zoom Meetings –Wisconsin’s state government is forcing government employees to wear masks while at home alone during Zoom meetings.

Yes, you read that correctly … Even if you are in your own home. Even if you are in your own home alone (not that that should matter), the fascist Democrats who now run the Wisconsin state government are forcing employees to wear masks during online meetings: – READ MORE

Third of Americans would say ‘no’ to COVID vaccine – even if it was free – More than a third of Americans say they would not get a COVID-19 vaccine right now, even if were free and FDA-approved, according to a new Gallup poll.

Political party affiliation is the biggest difference-maker as 81% of Democrats said they would get a vaccine, while less than half of Republicans, 47%, said they would get the vaccine. – READ MORE

“Financially Devastated” – 83% Of NYC Restaurants Unable To Pay July Rent – The state of the New York City restaurant industry is in dire straits. July proved to be another disastrous month for restaurants, bars, and nightlife establishments across the city with a majority unable to pay rent in July, a new survey found.

NYC Hospitality Alliance surveyed about 500 owners and operators of eateries in the city, with 83% of respondents indicating they couldn’t pay the entire rent in July while 37% paid no rent at all. – READ MORE

Kamala Harris Failed to Prosecute Priest Sex Abuse Cases Despite Victims’ Pleas – Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, a person the presumptive Democrat nominee described as a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

During Harris’s tenure as San Francisco’s chief prosecutor, however, she showed no signs of fighting for “the little guy” when she failed to prosecute any of the sexual abuse claims brought against Catholic priests in the city, despite outcries from victim groups. – READ MORE

Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Taking Gunfire over Virginia –An Air Force helicopter was forced to land and get medical attention for a crew member after it was shot at over Virginia.

McClatchy reports that a “UH-1N Huey helicopter is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews” was targeted while performing a training mission. – READ MORE

Report: NYC Moved Convicted Pedophiles Very Near To Elementary School – As part of the city’s much-criticized coronavirus response, New York City officials reportedly placed at least six homeless pedophiles who are on parole at a luxury Manhattan hotel only one block from an elementary-school playground in potential violation of state law.

Six convicted pedophiles are listed on the state Sex Offender Registry as current residents of the Belleclaire hotel, which sits under 1,000 feet from Public School 87, The New York Post reported last week. – READ MORE

Portland Prosecutor Likely to Drop Charges Against Rioters Who Injure Cops, Citing ‘Instinctive Reaction’ to Police – Well, we’ve heard it all now. Rioters have been given what is tantamount to carte blanche in Portland. It’s open season on Portlanders, open season on cops, and open season on the rule of lawScores of the 500 people who were arrested during the nearly 75 days of violent Portland riots will have their charges dropped by the new Black Lives Matter-approved district attorney.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that his default position is not to prosecute and that most crimes by rioters will be forgiven and forgotten. – READ MORE

Despite Chicago Police Chief Demand For Accountability, First Looter Goes Free On $500 Bond – Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown unloaded on reporters Monday, the Daily Wire reported, blasting the Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, and others responsible for handling criminal matters for failing to ensure looters and rioters, arrested in the first round of incidents in May, faced consequences.

Despite his pleas, the first of Sunday’s looters, arraigned Tuesday, was required to post just a $500 bond, despite allegedly breaking into the windows of the Burberry boutique and reportedly assaulting a Chicago police officer with a brick, per CWB Chicago. – READ MORE

Portland Residents Worry as Protests Spread to Residential Neighborhoods – The streets of downtown Portland were quieter on Tuesday as nightly protests approach 80 consecutive nights of unrest but that is not because protesters are giving up. Instead, they are heading into residential areas, and people who live there are worried.

“The main action has shifted from downtown to residential neighborhoods on the east side of the Willamette River, bringing crowds of demonstrators and a heavy police force onto usually quiet nighttime streets,” the Oregonian newspaper’s online portal Oregon Live reported. “People who live and work in areas where protests have taken place are not happy.” – READ MORE

Escape From New York: Wealthy Residents Flee In Droves As The City Degenerates Into A Hellhole – Hundreds of thousands of wealthy residents have already left New York City, and more are leaving every day as America’s biggest city rapidly degenerates into a hellhole. This is incredibly sad to watch, because in many ways New York had been an incredible success story over the past several decades.

The 1970s and 1980s were nightmarish times for the city, but over the past several decades it was transformed into a virtual paradise for the wealthy and famous. Crime rates absolutely plummeted, the city was given a dramatic facelift and a booming financial community brought an unprecedented amount of wealth into New York. – READ MORE

