LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 7.9.20

Ilhan Omar Calls for ‘Dismantling’ of America’s ‘Economy and Political Systems’ (VIDEO) – Rep. Ilhan Omar called for dismantling economic and political systems that serve as a “system of oppression.”

The Minnesota Democrat said Tuesday that most conversations around police brutality and racial injustice do not go far enough in their call for change. – READ MORE

WATCH: Socialist Seattle council member vows to replace capitalism with socialism worldwide – An avowed socialist member of the Seattle City Council has issued a video statement threatening anyone — particularly Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — who tries to stand in the way of the agenda of “working people” and vowing to replace the “rotten system” of capitalism with socialism worldwide. – READ MORE

WATCH: Why Did Joe Biden Call Police ‘The Enemy?’ – On Wednesday, amid riots following the horrific police killing of George Floyd, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that police “become the enemy” when they use surplus military equipment. He also supported some version of the Black Lives Matter push to “defund the police.”

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that,” Biden said in an interview with activist Ady Barkan, who is dying from ALS. “The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading.” – READ MORE

Ron Paul: Is The Texas COVID “Spike” Fake News? – On July 2nd, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating the wearing of face masks across the state, whether indoors or outdoors, when six feet cannot be maintained between people. In the governor’s decree, he cited a rise in Covid cases, a rise in test positivity, and a rise in hospitalizations as justification to force people to cover their faces in public. – READ MORE

Shootings skyrocket more than 200% in NYC, just weeks after NYPD disbands ‘anti-crime’ unit- Shootings in New York City have skyrocketed more than 200% in recent weeks as a violent crime wave grips the nation’s largest city.

According to the New York Post, citing police statistics, there were three times as many shootings in the Big Apple during the last two weeks of June as during the same time period in 2019. – READ MORE

80% Of NYC Restaurants Couldn’t Afford June Rent – The majority of restaurant owners around the city did not pay their entire rent in June, with 36% skipping out on it altogether, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make it harder for eateries to survive, a new survey found according to Commercial Observer.

The nonprofit New York City Hospitality Alliance surveyed 509 restaurateurs around the city and found four out of five didn’t pay the full June rent. Of those, 90% said they paid half or less last month. – READ MORE

New York Times columnist urges Biden not to debate Trump unless POTUS agrees to ‘two conditions’ – New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman is urging Joe Biden not to participate in the three upcoming debates with President Trump unless the president agrees to “two conditions” Friedman has proposed.

“I worry about Joe Biden debating Donald Trump. He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages,” Friedman began his column Tuesday evening. – READ MORE

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: ‘Masks Are Now Required Outdoors’ – Individuals in New Jersey will now be required to wear masks outdoors in situations where social distancing in not feasible, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) announced on Wednesday.

“We have to take this step,” said Murphy. “We’ve gone through hell in New Jersey. We’ve lost over 13,000 people, we’ve brought our numbers down, we can’t go through that hell again.” – READ MORE

