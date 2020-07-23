LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 7.23.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Central Florida Doctors on Coronavirus Cases: ‘We’ve Seen a Plateau’ – Central Florida doctors offered a glimmer of positivity during a Tuesday briefing alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), stating that they have “seen a plateau” of the Chinese coronavirus.

All eyes have been on Florida, which has added thousands of new cases of the virus daily over the last month. However, doctors believe it may have hit its peak. –READ MORE

Hydroxychloroquine could save up to 100,000 lives if used for COVID-19: Yale epidemiology professor – Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiology professor at Yale School of Public Health, said on Tuesday that he thinks hydroxychloroquine could save 75,000 to 100,000 lives if the drug is widely used to treat coronavirus.

“There are many doctors that I’ve gotten hostile remarks about saying that all the evidence is bad for it and, in fact, that is not true at all,” Risch told “Ingraham Angle,” adding that he believes the drug can be used as a “prophylactic” for front-line workers, as other countries like India have done. – READ MORE

New York City Mayor’s ‘Crucial’ $52 Million COVID-19 Hospital Treated 79 Patients Before Closing – Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared in March that the city needed an expensive “crucial” emergency hospital to treat a predicted flood of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital, which cost a whopping $52 million, treated a total of 79 patients before shutting down 33 days later on May 13. – READ MORE

‘Obey’ appears in Kentucky skies just days after Democratic governor’s COVID-19 mask mandate – A skywriter drew the word “obey” above a pair of Kentucky cities, WLEX-TV reported — and the stunt took place just days after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

WLEX said “obey” appeared above Lexington and Frankfort last Tuesday, and many viewers contacted the station about what they witnessed. Naturally many photos and videos of the skywriting were taken. – READ MORE

Miami Enforcing Mandatory Face Coverings with Dedicated Unit – Miami, the area of Florida hit hardest by the Chinese coronavirus, is doubling down on its mask order, reportedly deploying a team of dedicated police officers to enforce the requirements.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced the updated mask order on July 1, requiring masks “in all public spaces inside and outdoors throughout Miami-Dade County.” The order essentially expanded on his April mask order, requiring coverings to be worn outdoors “with few exceptions.” – READ MORE

14+ People Shot Near Chicago Funeral Home; Feds Planning To Deploy To City – Over a dozen people were shot near a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon as a group of people left a funeral.

“People in a black vehicle opened fire on the group as they left the funeral, said … at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene,” The Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Fourteen people were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said. Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.” – READ MORE

Red Bull Fires “Woke” Diversity Directors Who Tried To Push For BLM Support – Red Bull has fired two ‘diversity directors’ who tried to force the company into virtue signaling about Black Lives Matter while also dissolving several ‘culture teams’ who were pressuring Red Bull to take a more aggressive ‘woke’ political stance.

Stefan Kozak, its North America chief executive, and Amy Taylor, its North America president and chief marketing officer, have both left the Austrian drinks company after they tried to create a schism within the business about its supposed “inaction on the Black Lives Matter movement.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --