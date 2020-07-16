LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 7.16.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Missouri man who guarded home with rifle reveals that ‘rumor is’ he and wife will be ‘indicted shortly’ – Missouri attorney Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife Patricia brandished legally-owned firearms when confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters at their St. Louis home last month, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday that “the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly” over the incident.

Last week, authorities executed a search warrant at the McCloskeys’ home in connection with the June 28 incident. Mark McCloskey told host Tucker Carlson that the officers were “almost apologetic” when they served the warrant. – READ MORE

WH Adviser Rebukes Dr. Fauci in Scorching Op-Ed: ‘Wrong About Everything’ – Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, is not holding back on his view of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Straight out of the gate, Navarro took a swing at Fauci, saying, “Dr. Anthony Fauci has a good bedside manner with the public, but he has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on,” he wrote in an op-ed published by USA Today on Tuesday evening. – READ MORE

Fauci Says Americans Can Trust Him Amid Reports of the White House Trying to Undermine Him (VIDEO) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, is reassuring Americans they can lean on him for information about the coronavirus pandemic amid reports of President Donald Trump trying to discredit him.

During a virtual event hosted by Georgetown University on Tuesday, Fauci was asked how do Americans know who to trust in regards to information on the coronavirus outbreak. – READ MORE

Ilhan Omar’s Payments to Husband’s Firm Hit $1 Million in 2020 Cycle – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) continues to dish out six-figure payments to her husband’s firm, which has now received more than $1 million from her campaign this cycle.

Federal Election Commission records released Tuesday afternoon show that Omar’s campaign funneled $228,384.93 last quarter to the E Street Group, a D.C.-based consulting firm run by the congresswoman’s husband, Tim Mynett. The payments, predominantly for digital and fundraising services, bring the total that Omar’s campaign has sent to Mynett’s firm to just over $1 million for the 2020 cycle. – READ MORE

Gov. Cuomo Ripped After Internal Report Seeks To Shift Blame (Again) For Nursing Home Deaths – But a new state report now claims the nursing home coronavirus deaths were not caused by Cuomo’s policies. The report says the deaths were mostly caused by infected staff members who spread the virus.

The report “said 80% of the 310 nursing homes that admitted coronavirus patients already had a confirmed or suspected case among its residents or staff before the directive was issued,” according to the AP. “And it contends the median number of coronavirus patients sent to nursing homes had been hospitalized for nine days, the same period that the study said it likely takes for the virus to no longer be contagious.” – READ MORE

Members Of Black Community Call On NYPD To Bring Back Anti-Crime Unit Amid Crime Surge: ‘We Need To Reevaluate’ – Leaders in the black community in New York City are calling on the New York City Police Department to deal with the recent crime surge in the city by reinstating the plainclothes anti-crime unit that the department recently dismantled as anti-police sentiment exploded in wake of the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former cop, “became the second member of the African-American community to call on the NYPD to stop the violence by re-instituting the Anti-Crime Unit — undercover cops whose job was to get guns off the street,” CBS New York reported. “This, as shootings for the week went up 277%, 49 compared to 13 in 2019. The number of victims is up 253%, 60 compared to 17 in 2019.” – READ MORE

Walmart Will Require All Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 20 – Following in the footsteps of CostCo, Best Buy and Starbucks, moments ago Walmart – the world’s largest retailer – became the latest national chain to require all customers to wear masks.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a news release Wednesday. About 65% of its more than 5,000 stores, including its Sam’s Club locations, are located in areas where there is government mandate on face coverings. – READ MORE

Michigan Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Gretchen Whitmer Mask Mandate – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order on Friday stating businesses “must” deny service to patrons not wearing a mask, and now a number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce the edict.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott says his department won’t be enforcing Gov. Whitmer’s new mask mandate. – READ MORE

Smithsonian African American History Museum Defines ‘Whiteness’: Individualism, Science, Hard Work – The National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the U.S. government-run Smithsonian Institution, includes a web page about “whiteness” in America that defines it to include individualism, science, and hard work.

The web page on whiteness appears to have been live on the museum’s website for just over a month, according to a search of the Internet Archive. It offers definitions and educational materials for explaining “systemic racism.” – READ MORE

SEE IT: Killer Cuomo Promotes Tone-Deaf, Self-Aggrandizing Coronavirus Poster – Have you seen Andrew Cuomo’s poster? The New York governor’s pandemic-themed design was apparently intended as a celebration of the state’s effort against coronavirus. It’s difficult to describe, but there’s a mountain in the middle labeled “111 Days of Hell,” a rope around it labeled “Pulling Down the Curve Together,” a river marked with dollar signs and labeled “economy falls,” a plane captioned “Europeans,” a wind-blowing devil titled “winds of fear,” and overhead, a banner positioned above a rainbow that reads (what else?) “love wins,” as a sun smiles and a blonde man on a crescent moon says, “It’s just the flu.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --