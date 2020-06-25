LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 6.25.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut Told to Isolate – New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop,” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.” – READ MORE

Seattle Mayor Defends CHOP Despite Violence, Decision To Dismantle Protest: ‘Place Of Healing, Education’ – Seattle’s mayor Jenny Durkan, who once called the Capitol Hill Occupied (or Ongoing) Protest (CHOP) a “block party” and contended that protesters were hosting a “summer of love” is still defending the six-block “autonomous zone” despite her own decision to “wind down” CHOP amid increasing violence.

But Durkan, who has long supported the CHOP, even though demonstrators hosting the ongoing protest regularly call for her resignation, took to Twitter to defend the six-block autonomous zone Monday night, calling the CHOP a place of “healing,” “education,” and “community.” – READ MORE

Seattle’s CHOP Just Cost The City A Billion Dollar Company – A billion-dollar investment advisory company, fed-up with the instability of the city of Seattle, has decided to leave Seattle and move to Phoenix, Arizona.

Cole Smead, the president and CEO of Smead Capital Management, which manages roughly $1.58 billion, told KTAR News 92.3 FM, “The unrest that has taken place in the city of Seattle … there is really is not a downtown business community today.” – READ MORE

Under fire for nursing home coronavirus deaths, Gov. Cuomo tries to blame Trump and faces a furious online backlash – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attempted to put the blame on the Trump administration for the mishandling of the coronavirus patients in nursing homes, and the internet responded back with scorn and ridicule.

Cuomo was speaking to Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC when he made the comments. – READ MORE

Oregon County Issues Face Mask Order That Exempts Non-White People – A county in Oregon is exempting non-white people from a new order that requires facemasks be worn in public.

The reason? To prevent racial profiling. – READ MORE

South Dakota gov warns Mount Rushmore won’t be targeted: ‘Not on my watch’ – Amid a campaign to take down statues across the country that has moved quickly from targeting monuments of Confederate generals to those of former presidents, South Dakota’s governor is promising that the famed Mount Rushmore will not be next.

“Not on my watch,” tweeted South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem after conservative commentator Ben Shapiro quipped that the chiseled faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln could be the next target of the “woke historical revisionist priesthood.” – READ MORE

Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Tearing Down Monuments Is Healthy Expression (VIDEO) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is like the gift that keeps giving. Because Democrats fell in love with him during the pandemic response, he keeps going on television to tell us just how insane Democrats generally are. And how willing they are to defer to the radical left, spewing pretzel logic to defend them.

The first video is bad enough. The COVID-19 impact on older adults was present in the outbreaks from both China and Europe. It was one of the first pieces of data we learned about how the virus impacted society. – READ MORE

Jack Dorsey’s Payment Processor Square Withholds 30% of Payments During Coronavirus Pandemic – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s other company, payment processing service Square, is withholding between 20 and 30 percent of the money that merchants receive from customers. One small business owner commented: “It may not be the coronavirus that puts us out of business but actually the greed of Square that breaks the camel’s back.”

The New York Times reports that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s payment processing firm Square is under fire from merchants claiming that the service is withholding between 20 and 30 percent of the money that they receive from customers. Square is used by many small businesses to process credit card transactions, now many are claiming that Square is withholding up to 30 percent of their payments for the next four months. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --