LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 6.18.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

REPORT: DOJ to Propose Rolling Back Big Tech’s Legal Immunity – The Department of Justice is preparing proposals to roll back the legal immunities enjoyed by Big Tech companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA), in measures that will be announced as early as Wednesday, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Via the WSJ: The Justice Department is set to propose a rollback of legal protections that online platforms have enjoyed for more than two decades, in an effort to make tech companies more responsible in how they police their content, according to a Trump administration official. – READ MORE

Kente Cloth Worn By Democrats Was ‘Historically Worn’ By African Empire Involved In Slave Trade, Fact Checker Says – A top mainstream fact-checker wrote on Tuesday that the Kente cloths that Democrats wore earlier this month after the death of George Floyd were “historically worn” by an “empire involved in West African slave trade.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, and other top Democrats wore the cloth to an event on June 8 in response to Floyd’s death, which was widely criticized online. – READ MORE

Morgan Stanley Experts Say Economy Will Return To Pre-COVID Levels By End Of Year – Economists from Morgan Stanley have predicted that the world economy will return to pre-coronavirus levels by the year’s end, creating a “v-shaped recovery.”

“We have greater confidence in our call for a V-shaped recovery, given recent upside surprises in growth data and policy action,” said Chetan Ahya, the chief economist at Morgan Stanley. “The global economy bottomed in April and the recovery will gather further momentum, making this a short recession.” – READ MORE

Quaker Foods to Rename ‘Aunt Jemima,’ Scrub Logo ‘to Make Progress Toward Racial Equality’ – Quaker Foods, the company behind the “Aunt Jemima” brand of syrup and other breakfast foods, says it will rename this line of products and discontinue its label’s image of a black woman “to make progress toward racial equality.”

Aunt Jemima has been featured on these products for 130 years. – READ MORE

‘Snap, Crackle, Pop’ Determined To Be Racist – Fiona Onasanya, a Black Lives Matter activist and former member of the UK parliament, claims that Kellogg’s Rice Krispies is a racist cereal because it has “three white boys” as mascots. – READ MORE

Celebs Say No: ‘Emergency Order’ Bans Protests, Autonomous Zones In Beverly Hills –Celebrities and other wealthy residents of Beverly Hills, California, and the surrounding area may be happy to contribute millions to “freedom funds” to pay bail for rioters arrested in other major cities, but they’re moving quickly to shut down demonstrations — and the possibility of an “autonomous zone” like the one taking shape in Seattle, Washington — from coming anywhere near.

Using coronavirus as an excuse, the City of Beverly Hills issued a strict order earlier this week banning protests, demonstrations, and curtailing plans for an “autonomous zone” in one of the country’s wealthiest districts. – READ MORE

Owner Of Store Bordering CHAZ Says He Called 911 Numerous Times While Mob Showed Up, Says Police Never Came – According to various reports, an auto-shop owner whose store just outside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, known either as “CHAZ” or “CHOP,” called 911 multiple times on Sunday night after a protester allegedly got into the store, stole cash and lit a counter on fire, but police and the fire department never showed up, even though a mob broke down the fence guarding the store and demanded that the owner release the then-subdued suspect.

The owner of Car Tender, John McDermott, told KIRO 7 News that he received a call after the suspect shattered a window, then set fire to the front counter. McDermott said the suspect poured hand sanitizer on a cassette tape, yanked the film out, poured hand sanitizer on that, then lit everything on fire. He added that he and his son Mason put out the fire before Mason pursued the suspect. – READ MORE

Seattle’s Antifastan Is Getting Fortification and Decorations – at Taxpayer Expense –Seattle radicals are digging in for a long stay at CHOP/CHAZ and the acronym-challenged rioters are getting a big assist from, of all places, the city. And taxpayers, of course.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has fancied that this take over of a six block area of Capitol Hill in the city she ostensibly runs could be just like the “summer of love.” For the people who live there, it’s hell. They haven’t been able to move freely to get to their homes and businesses. They’re scared and they’re too afraid to complain for fear of being hurt or their buildings being burned. – READ MORE

CHAZ Demands ‘Race-Based’ Healthcare, Which Is Illegal in the U.S. – The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has made a lot of incoherent demands since they took over the city of Seattle, but their demand for “race-based’ healthcare might be the most laughable.

They don’t just want more blacks as doctors and nurses. They want those black doctors and nurses to only treat black people. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --