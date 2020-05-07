LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 5.7.20

There is also a full video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Dallas salon owner who reopened despite coronavirus restrictions gets 7 days in jail –A Texas salon owner was given seven days in jail on Tuesday after she refused to apologize for defying coronavirus related restrictions by remaining open for business.

Dallas business owner Shelley Luther was given a choice: She could offer an apology for selfishness, pay a fine and shutdown until Friday, or serve jail time. – READ MORE

Cuomo Gives People Another Reason to Hate New York: He’ll Tax Coronavirus Volunteers – If you’re a healthcare worker who went to New York to volunteer to help fight the coronavirus outbreak there, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says you owe New York state income taxes.

Even if you were not working for any pay in New York, but you were still being paid in your home state. Pay that enabled you to volunteer and put your own health in danger to help New York. – READ MORE

Trump names terms for next coronavirus bill, says no ‘bailing out poorly run’ states – President Trump on Tuesday laid out what he wants “on the table” for the next round of economic stimulus — calling for the elimination of “sanctuary” city policies, as well as cuts to payroll and capital gains taxes while arguing that the coronavirus must not be used to bail out “poorly run” states.

“Well run States should not be bailing out poorly run States, using CoronaVirus as the excuse!” Trump tweeted. “The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table. Also lawsuit indemnification & business deductions for restaurants & ent .” – READ MORE

‘Think Big’: Pelosi Demands Coronavirus Relief Wish Lists From Dems, Will Forge Ahead On Bill Without Republican Input – House Democrats, lead by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are “forging ahead” with plans for a fourth coronavirus relief package, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not entertain any spending bills until they can be sure the multi-trillion handouts won’t topple the precarious American economy.

The CARES Act 4, as it’s being called, definitely seems as if it will run afoul of McConnell’s requirements. – READ MORE

Does Cuomo Even Have the Authority to Slap $1000 Fines on People Disobeying His Mask Edict? – Governor Andrew Cuomo confused all of New York law enforcement on Saturday by ordering police to enforce his mask order. Anyone caught not socially distancing will be issued a $1000 fine.

“I’ve said to law enforcement all across the state: Enforce the mask executive order,” Cuomo told reporters on Saturday in response to a protest, where people attended without masks to demanded that the state be reopened. “It’s reckless, it’s irresponsible and it’s not about your life, it’s about other people’s lives,” he said. – READ MORE

The Worldwide Lockdown May Be the Greatest Mistake in History – The idea that the worldwide lockdown of virtually every country other than Sweden may have been an enormous mistake strikes many — including world leaders; most scientists, especially health officials, doctors and epidemiologists; those who work in major news media; opinion writers in those media; and the hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people who put their faith in these people — as so preposterous as to be immoral. Timothy Egan of The New York Times described Republicans who wish to enable their states to open up as “the party of death.”

That’s the way it is today on planet Earth, where deceit, cowardice and immaturity now dominate almost all societies because the elites are deceitful, cowardly and immature. – READ MORE