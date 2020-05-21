LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 5.21.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.21.20” on Spreaker.



Leaked Pentagon memo warns of ‘real possibility’ of COVID-19 resurgence, vaccine not coming until summer 2021 – The Defense Department should prepare to operate in a “globally-persistent” novel coronavirus (COVID-19) environment without an effective vaccine until “at least the summer of 2021,” according to a draft Pentagon memo obtained by Task & Purpose.

“We have a long path ahead, with the real possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19,” reads the memo, authored for Secretary of Defense Mark Esper but not yet bearing his signature. – READ MORE

Mnuchin says employees who reject offer to return to work are ineligible for unemployment benefits – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Tuesday that individuals who reject an offer from their company to return to work after being laid off due to coronavirus are no longer considered eligible to receive federal unemployment benefits.

Mnuchin said that companies receiving benefits under the Payroll Protection Program who are inviting employees who had been laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus crisis to return to work should plan to notify state unemployment offices of their offers. – READ MORE

Declassified Susan Rice email shows Comey suggested ‘sensitive’ info on Russia not be shared with Flynn – Former FBI Director James Comey suggested to then-President Barack Obama in a January 2017 meeting that the National Security Council might not want to pass “sensitive information related to Russia” to then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a newly declassified email that Flynn’s predecessor sent herself on Inauguration Day.

The note from Susan Rice was declassified by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and transmitted to the Justice Department. Fox News obtained a copy Tuesday from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson’s office, which had sought access to the document. – READ MORE

Will government mandate COVID-19 vaccinations? – When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, I will be one of the first in line. But the fact is U.S. adults tend to have low vaccination rates. If the government determines that vaccinations are essential to stemming the spread of the disease, would it – could it – mandate vaccination compliance? Apparently, it can — and it might.

Many medical experts believe that developing one or more COVID-19 vaccines is the key to reopening the economy and returning to our normal lives. For example, the Mayo Clinic says, “A vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic.” – READ MORE

Pompeo Proven Right: China Admits That It Intentionally Destroyed Coronavirus Lab Samples – The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) admitted late last week that it destroyed coronavirus lab samples during the initial months of the outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly said that China refused to give scientists from other countries samples of the coronavirus that were taken from the initial people that contracted the disease. – READ MORE

CDC updates guidance to say COVID-19 ‘does not spread easily’ through touching contaminated surfaces – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on COVID-19 to say that the disease “does not spread easily” on contaminated surfaces.

The disease has always been thought to spread mainly through person-to-person contact by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. But up until recently, the CDC maintained that the virus could also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. – READ MORE

Oregon Gov. Decrees Residents in Closed Counties Cannot Shop in Open Counties –Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D-Portland) said that residents of counties that have yet to reopen may not travel to open counties to get haircuts or dine in restaurants.

In an article that highlighted the confusing and often contradictory nature of Brown’s lockdown orders due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, The Oregonian reported – READ MORE

Rand Paul Calls Out Dr. Fauci, Shares Chart Showing COVID-19 Mortality Rate Similar To Flu For People Under 60 – Senator Rand Paul shared a link to a chart showing the coronavirus death rate is similar to the seasonal flu for people under 60, complete with the caption: “Paging Dr. Fauci.”

The chart comes from an article posted in the Conservative Review, written by Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz, in which numbers are presented from a Dutch economics magazine. – READ MORE