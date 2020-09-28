LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 9.28.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

WATCH: Video Emerges Of Joe Biden Calling U.S. Troops ‘Stupid Bastards’ During Speech – A video emerged on Friday of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden calling soldiers “stupid bastards” and a “dull bunch” during a speech overseas to U.S. soldiers while he was serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

“I have incredibly good judgment,” Biden said. “One, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.” – READ MORE

Democrats Launch Smear Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett’s Adopted Children –Democrats began smearing Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Friday night before President Donald Trump even nominated her to become the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, which he is expected to do on Saturday afternoon.

Dana Houle, a Democrat activist who was once a chief of staff on Capitol Hill to a Democrat lawmaker, tweeted Friday night that he hopes Barrett is investigated over the children she and her husband adopted from Haiti. “I would love to know which adoption agency Amy Coney Barrett & her husband used to adopt the two children they brought here from Haiti,” Houle wrote. – READ MORE

Black Lives Matter Activist Arrested for Using $200,000 in Donations to Buy a House – The FBI arrested a Black Lives Matter activist on fraud and money laundering charges after it was discovered he used donations raised for the group on Facebook for a variety of personal items.

It’s unclear if any of the $466,000 raised by Sir Maejor Page, 32, went to any charitable of philanthropic endeavor at all. – READ MORE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘Census Cowboy’ rides horse during protest till its feet bleed and it collapses. Now he’s facing a felony charge, and the horse may need to be euthanized. – Authorities arrested 33-year-old activist Adam Hollingsworth — also known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” or “Census Cowboy” — after a Monday protest in which he rode a horse on a Chicago highway until the bleeding horse collapsed.

The horse, which is in critical condition due to its injuries, may now need to be euthanized. – READ MORE

In The Midst Of A Pandemic, Blanketed In Wildfire Smoke, The City Of Berkeley Is Focused On Banning Candy Bars – It doesn’t look like California is going to get the message that there’s such a thing as “too much government” anytime soon – so, if you were holding out hope, this might just be the time to give up.

While the state continues to struggle giving its citizens basics, like masks to survive the ongoing pandemic and wildfires, legislators have turned their ire to the real important issue: Snickers bars. – READ MORE

UNENDING EMERGENCY: Coronavirus mutation emerges that may bypass mask-wearing, hand-washing protections – A new COVID-19 mutation appears to be even more contagious, according to a study — and experts say it could be a response by the virus to defeat masks and other social-distancing efforts.

Scientists in a paper published Wednesday identified a new strain of the virus, which accounted for 99.9 percent of cases during the second wave in the Houston, Texas, area, the Washington Post reported. – READ MORE

German Minister Admits Lockdown Will Kill More Than COVID-19 Does – Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Muller, has warned that lockdown measures throughout the globe will end up killing more people than the Coronavirus itself.

In an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, Muller warned that the response to the global pandemic has resulted in “one of the biggest” hunger and poverty crises in history. – READ MORE

