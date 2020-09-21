LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 9.21.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump urges Republicans to fill Ginsburg vacancy ‘without delay’ – President Trump on Saturday said Republicans have an “obligation” to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”

The president’s tweet comes after Ginsburg, 87, passed away on Friday from complications surrounding metastatic cancer of the pancreas. – READ MORE

Democrats threaten violence if GOP fills SCOTUS vacancy: ‘Burn the entire f***ing thing down’ – Democrats, members of the media, and Hollywood figures threatened violence on Friday if the Republican-controlled Senate moves to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Reza Aslan, a former CNN host, said, “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.” – READ MORE

Here’s What RBG Said About Filling a SCOTUS Vacancy in an Election Year – As the debate over what to do about the vacancy on the Supreme Court is only getting started, perhaps we should heed the advice of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself as to what to do.

When a similar scenario occurred four years ago, following the death of Antonin Scalia, the Republican-controlled Senate blocked Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. It was a controversial move, and Ginsburg had something to say about it: Ginsburg publicly called on the Senate to go through with the nomination. – READ MORE

Facebook Sued In Federal Court For “Spying” On Instagram Users Through Camera – In August, Facebook was accused of illegally harvesting the biometric data of users from its photo-sharing app Instagram. Now the social media giant is being sued again, this time for spying on Instagram users through their smartphone cameras, reported Bloomberg.

The new lawsuit, filed Thursday (Sept. 17) in federal court in San Francisco by Instagram user Brittany Condi, claims Facebook gained access to Instagram users’ smartphone cameras without their permission. She alleges Facebook spied on users to collect “lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to.” – READ MORE

Kamala, Newsom Take Photo-Op Where CA Home Burned Up. Owner’s Family Blasts: We Can’t Even Go There. You’re Trespassing – On Tuesday, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) joined the governor of her home state, Gavin Newsom, to create a photo-op to push their climate change agenda. The photo was taken on the property of an Auberry, California, family. The homeowner’s grown children said they had not been allowed to visit their home as it was under an evacuation order and added that Harris and Newsom had not gotten permission to be on their property when they took the photos. – READ MORE

Mostly Non-Peaceful? Princeton Study Finds BLM Responsible For 91% Of Riots Over Last 3 Months – A new study by Princeton University’s US Crisis Monitor shows that the U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, and 91% of those riots were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In other words, BLM was responsible for 9 out of 10 riots across the country. – READ MORE

Chicago Logs Whopping 52% Jump In Homicides From 2019: ‘Five Times Any Prior Year’ – A new disturbing investigation by USA Today this week found that Cook County in Chicago has seen homicides spike by a whopping 52% compared to the same time frame last year.

What’s more is that this second largest county in the country has seen more homicides already this year than in all of 2019, and still with months to go. Alarmingly this includes dozens of children under 10 who were gunned down, often in gang-related cross fire incidents, according to police records. – READ MORE

A DARPA-Funded Implantable Biochip To Detect COVID-19 Could Hit Markets By 2021 –The most significant scientific discovery since gravity has been hiding in plain sight for nearly a decade and its destructive potential to humanity is so enormous that the biggest war machine on the planet immediately deployed its vast resources to possess and control it, financing its research and development through agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and HHS’ BARDA.

The revolutionary breakthrough came to a Canadian scientist named Derek Rossi in 2010 purely by accident. The now-retired Harvard professor claimed in an interview with the National Post that he found a way to “reprogram” the molecules that carry the genetic instructions for cell development in the human body, not to mention all biological lifeforms. –READ MORE

