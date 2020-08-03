LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 8.3.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

DC Mayor Exempts John Lewis Funeral Attendees From City’s Quarantine Restrictions – Lawmakers who attended the funeral of late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) in Atlanta earlier this week are exempt from Washington, D.C.’s, self-quarantine restrictions, according to District Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.

According to the mayor’s July 24 order, titled “Requirement to Self-Quarantine After Non-Essential Travel During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency,” any residents who travel to “high-risk” areas for “non-essential” reasons must self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus. – READ MORE

Texas Downgrades COVID Death Toll After Error Wrongly Attributes Hundreds Of Deaths To COVID – On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) acknowledged that an automated error had mistakenly attributed hundreds of deaths to the China-originated novel coronavirus that were not directly linked to the virus, adding that the department has revised the death count accordingly.

“DSHS corrects COVID-19 fatality counts for the week of July 27,” the department announced in a tweet Thursday. “An automation error caused 225 fatalities to be included even though COVID-19 was not listed as a direct cause of death on the death certificate.” – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci: ‘There’s No Inconsistency’ in Banning Church and Business But Allowing Mass Protests (VIDEO) – During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether the government should restrict the massive Black Lives Matter protests across the country in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Fauci admitted that crowds full of people not wearing masks would likely spread the virus, but he refused to say whether or not protests would do so. He also refused to make any recommendations on limiting protests, even though he had made many recommendations in the past. – READ MORE

CDC Chief Agrees There’s ‘Perverse’ Economic ‘Incentive’ for Hospitals to Inflate Coronavirus Deaths – United States hospitals have a “perverse” monetary “incentive” to increase their count of coronavirus fatalities, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s director Robert Redfield indicated under questioning from a Republican lawmaker during a House panel hearing on Friday.

Asked to comment on what Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO) described as the “perverse incentive” during a hearing by the House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Dr. Redfield responded – READ MORE

Red Flags Soar As Big Pharma Will Be Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Liability Claims – Last week we warned readers to be cautious about new COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting how key parts of the clinical trials are being skipped as big pharma will not be held accountable for adverse side effects for administering the experimental drugs.

A senior executive from AstraZeneca, Britain’s second-largest drugmaker, told Reuters that his company was just granted protection from all legal action if the company’s vaccine led to damaging side effects. – READ MORE

“There Is No Proven Effectiveness” – Netherlands Refuses To Mandate Mask Wearing In Public – American public health experts, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, have struggled over the past couple of months to push a specific narrative on the public: Wearing a mask doesn’t so much protect you from being infected with SARS-CoV-2, but if you are infected, wearing a mask could stop you from passing the virus to someone else.

The mainstream media has backed up these assertions with vague references to “science” and “research”, while a coalition of celebrities and progressive activists have tried to tar anybody who doubts this narrative – or, worse, refuses to wear a mask at all times outside their home – as a “denier”. – READ MORE

Minneapolis Police Department Advises Residents to Give In to Criminals – The Minneapolis Police Department is advising residents of the city to “Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet” if approached by robbers, and “Do not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say.”

The “robbery prevention tips” were circulated by the department and reported by local ABC affiliate KSTP-5. They advise that the city is suffering an increase in robberies and carjackings, especially in the 3rd Precinct — the area of the city in which George Floyd was killed in police custody on Memorial Day, and rioters destroyed police headquarters. – READ MORE

Louisville Black Lives Matter Using ‘Mafia Tactics’ on Hispanic Business Owners – The Louisville cadre of Black Lives Matter activists sent a letter to many downtown businesses demanding they “diversify” their employees. But at least one Cuban-American business owner objected to the threatening tone of the letter and posted his displeasure on Facebook.

Fernando Martinez owns a restaurant group with several Hispanic eateries. He accused BLM of using “mafia tactics” and explained his position. – READ MORE

Court Unseals Documents: Bill Clinton Alleged to Have Appeared on Epstein’s Island – A trove of documents released late Thursday could shed light on Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The data include records of a 2011 meeting between accuser Virginia Giuffre and her lawyers where she talked about the powerful people in Epstein’s orbit who she said either flew on his private Boeing 727 or stayed on his private island in the Caribbean. – READ MORE

