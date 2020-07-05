LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 7.6.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Hydroxychloroquine helped save coronavirus patients, study shows; Trump campaign hails ‘fantastic news’ – Researchers at the Henry Ford Health System in Southeast Michigan have found that early administration of the drug hydroxychloroquine makes hospitalized patients substantially less likely to die.

The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, determined that hydroxychloroquine provided a “66% hazard ratio reduction,” and hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin a 71 percent reduction, compared to neither treatment. – READ MORE

Why We Should Not Be Concerned About Increasing COVID-19 Cases In Texas – Should we be concerned about the total number of COVID-19 deaths or COVID-19 cases that do not result in death? On June 29, 2020, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, and an important alternative voice on COVID-19, received a note from a managing partner of the medical care facilities CompleteCare in Texas. The author tells of what’s happening on the ground, and it differs dramatically from the headlines driving Texas officials to once again close up the economy in a panic over a rise in cases.

Recall that the original idea of “flattening the curve” was not to make the virus go away but to slow the spread of infections to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed in the short run (this was never an issue in Texas). The stay at home order for two weeks was meant to buy time for hospitals to get enough equipment and deal with patients over time rather than all at once. The good news is the hospitals were never overrun. – READ MORE

Same Day L.A. Mayor Says ‘Avoid Gatherings’ For July 4th, LAPD Posts Photo Of Thousands Gathered For Protest – On the same day that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) posted a series of warnings to residents about maintaining mandated social distancing measures, including wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings with “anybody except for those you live with,” the Los Angeles Police Department posted a photograph of thousands gathered in the city for a social justice protest.

On Wednesday, Garcetti, whose profile photo on Twitter is now a picture of him wearing a black face mask, posted a series of reminders and warnings ahead of the July Fourth weekend. – READ MORE

Minnesota Gov. Walz asks Trump for disaster declaration after George Floyd riots trigger over $500M in damages – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration in his state due to “extensive fire damage” and other destruction in the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

“We need to come together to ensure Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to critical infrastructure they need so they can go to the grocery store, pick up their medication, and live their lives,” Walz said in a statement Thursday. “Together, we will rebuild.” – READ MORE

Newsom Bans Singing In Houses Of Worship After Downplaying Spread Of Coronavirus At Protests – Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued new restrictions limiting the reopening of the economy in nearly 20 counties across the Golden State. One of the more controversial measures introduced Thursday will ban singing and chanting at houses of worships, which are already restricted to allowing 25% of guests or just 100 worshippers (whichever is lower). The Sacramento Bee reported that in late May, Newsom simply encouraged houses of worship to “strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances.”

The outlet also reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that singing and shouting “can spread the coronavirus just as easily as coughing or sneezing.” – READ MORE

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: ‘We’re Making Progress’ After 13 Bodies Lie Dead in the Street – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted out a hopeful message following the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Fox News: “Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter. “We cannot grow numb to this. We are making progress in slowing shootings, but we have to do better, every single one of us.” – READ MORE

Schiff’s Staff Knew In February About Russian Bounties On American Soldiers, Report Says – A new report alleges that top committee staff for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), were briefed in February about Russia offering the Taliban bounties to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan, but Schiff remained inactive vis-à-vis the issue. According to The Federalist’s Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway, “multiple intelligence sources familiar with the briefing” said it occurred when a congressional delegation made a trip to Afghanistan in February.

Davis and Hemingway note that Schiff was asked on Tuesday if he knew about the Russia story before it was printed by The New York Times report, and Schiff answered, “I can’t comment on specifics.” They point out, “As chairman of the intelligence committee, Schiff had the authority to immediately brief the full committee and convene hearings on the matter. Schiff, however, did nothing. He did not brief his committee on the matter, nor did he brief the gang of 8, which consists of top congressional leadership in both chambers.” – READ MORE

Judge Orders Jeffrey Epstein Accuser To Destroy Files – Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has been ordered by a US District Judge to destroy files believed to contain the names of Epstein’s associates – because they were “improperly obtained.’

Senior US District Judge Loretta Preska said on Wednesday that Giuffre’s attorneys would need to provide proof that the documents had been destroyed, adding that “Counsel shall submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to do so,” according to Newsweek. – READ MORE Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --