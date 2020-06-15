LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 6.15.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Colorado Bill Requires “Re-Education” For Parents Who Refuse The COVID-19 Vaccine – Are you ready for re-education camps in the United States? Colorado has introduced a bill that would “re-educate” parents who refuse to vaccinate their child with the coronavirus vaccine.

The bill forces all doctors and medical staff to give vaccinations with no exemptions, even if they are in a situation where they believe it would not be in that child’s best interest. The bill’s current version, however, does not list any sanctions or punishments for medical staff that refuse, according to Life News. – READ MORE

Seattle Police Chief: Cops ‘Not Able to’ Respond to Rapes, Robberies Due to Autonomous Zone – Police have been unable to respond to “rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts” occurring in Seattle’s East Precinct, which authorities abandoned on Monday, leaving the area in the hands of activists who set up their own police-free “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ), Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said Thursday.

The police chief is now working on a plan to reopen the precinct, telling reporters calls for service “have more than tripled.” – READ MORE

Protesters In Asheville, Portland, Nashville, And Chicago Try To Create Autonomous Zones. Police Aren’t Having It. – In an effort to replicate the “Seattle Autonomous Zone” in cities nationwide, protesters took to the streets of Asheville, North Carolina, Portland, Oregon, Nashville, Tennessee, and Chicago, Illinois, over the weekend. Warned by what’s happening in the “CHAZ,” though, police departments were quick to shut down those efforts.

In Nashville, the effort was over before it even began. – READ MORE

Anti-Trump Seattle Mayor Compares ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ To A ‘Block Party’ – On Thursday, during a joint press conference with Seattle Chief of Police Carmen Best and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Durkan compared the takeover by protesters of a six-block area they named the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” to a “block party.” Despite reports that some of the protesters were armed and extorting residents of the area, Durkan stated, “We’ve had blocks of Seattle and Capitol Hill shut down every summer for everything from block party to Pride; this is really not that much of an operational challenge.” – READ MORE

Meanwhile at CHAZ in Seattle, a new law is created, making white people each give Ten dollars to a black person! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1nsIbIQyMx — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) June 13, 2020

Republic Of CHAZ Begins Reparations; White Participants Pressured To Give Blacks $10 Each (VIDEO) – Seattle’s so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has begun reparations, as white members of the fledgling sovereignty were asked on Friday night to give at least one black person $10 before leaving the area. – READ MORE

Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Demands U.S. Citizenship for 11 to 22M Illegal Aliens –Seattle, Washington’s, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) is demanding that all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States be granted American citizenship using Seattle Police Department funding.

CHAZ, formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists, has released a list of demands that would shift Seattle Police Department funding away from policing resources and towards providing naturalization ceremonies to all illegal aliens. – READ MORE

Poll: 79 Percent of Truckers Say They Won’t Deliver to Cities with Defunded Police Departments – A majority of truckers are vowing to halt deliveries to cities that defund or disband their police departments, according to a recent poll.

Seventy-nine percent of truck drivers said they felt their safety would be at risk if they had to deliver to a city with a disbanded police department, according to CDL News, a website for the commercial trucking industry. – READ MORE

Experts Say Retired Military Officers Who Denounced Trump Could Be Prosecuted –In recent weeks, President Trump has been publicly criticized by high-ranking retired military officers such as General James Mattis, Admiral William McRaven, General Colin Powell, Lt. General John Allen, and others. These public criticisms, however, are in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), and law experts say these officials could be recalled to active duty and prosecuted.

“Retired officers can’t make contemptuous remarks of the commander-in-chief,” John Dowd, a former Marine Corps Judge Advocate and former Trump legal advisor, told Just The News. “They’re all subject to recall. They’re subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice until they die.” – READ MORE

“It’s Over, America”: Tulsa Police Major Says Cops Across Country On Verge Of Quitting – A Tulsa, Oklahoma police major says he’s “extremely concerned” that cops across America are on the verge of quitting amid global protests against law enforcement.

“Every department, every officer you talk to is looking to leave,” Maj. Travis Yates told Fox News‘ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” adding that he is “extremely concerned” for the future of law enforcement. – READ MORE

