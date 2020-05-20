LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 5.20.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.20.20” on Spreaker.



There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

68% Of Unemployed Workers In The U.S. “Are Eligible For Payments That Are Greater Than Their Lost Earnings” – Can anyone explain how we are going to motivate unemployed workers to go back to work when most of them can actually make more money camped on their sofas watching Netflix?

Over the past couple of months, 36.5 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits, and Congress understandably wanted to do something to address this unprecedented spike in unemployment. – READ MORE

10 Numbers That Show The U.S. Has Fallen Into A Horrifying Economic Depression – The last recession was really, really bad, but it was never like this. It is time for us to face reality, and that means admitting that the U.S. economy has plunged into a depression. This is already the worst economic downturn that America has experienced since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and we are right in the middle of the largest spike in unemployment in all of U.S. history by a very wide margin. Of course it was fear of COVID-19 that burst our economic bubble, and fear of this virus is going to be with us for a very long time to come. So we need to brace ourselves for an extended economic crisis, and at this point even Time Magazine is openly referring to this new downturn as an “economic depression”. Needless to say, there will be a tremendous amount of debate about how deep it will eventually become, but everyone should be able to agree that our nation hasn’t seen anything like this since before World War II. – READ MORE

The New Airline Travel: Fewer Flights, More Layovers, Rules for Bathrooms – A new age of air travel is taking shape.

Airports and airlines are rolling out temperature checks for crew and, increasingly, passengers, as well as thermal scans to spot people with elevated body temperatures. Face masks are now de rigueur for travelers across the U.S. Passengers on Europe’s biggest budget carrier must raise their hands to use the toilet. – READ MORE

Oregon’s coronavirus restrictions ruled ‘null and void’ after governor failed to get approval from legislature – A judge in Oregon on Monday ruled that Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions were “null and void” after the Democratic lawmaker failed to have her emergency orders approved by the state’s legislature in 28 days.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday in a lawsuit brought by churches who said the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional. – READ MORE

NY Tourist Arrested In Hawaii After Posting Beach Photos – A tourist from New York has been arrested in Hawaii after he allegedly violated state regulations that require travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Tarique Peters, 23, of the Bronx, arrived in Honolulu on Monday. He then posted photographs on Instagram photos showing himself sunbathing at the beach and carrying a surfboard, state officials said. – READ MORE

Lockdown Zealots Are Behaving Like Cult Members; Psychotherapist Warns –Psychotherapist Dr Hugh Willbourn says lockdown zealots are displaying all the classic signs of cult members by doubling down on their beliefs despite having been proven wrong.

In an article on his website, Willbourn highlights the work of respected social psychologist Leon Festinger, who analyzed the beliefs of a UFO cult in the 1950’s who believed that a flying saucer would rescue them from the apocalypse. – READ MORE