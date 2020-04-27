LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 4.27.20

There is also a full video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Suddenly Media Realizes FBI Plotted to “F*ck Flynn”; True Pundit Told You That 1,145 DAYS AGO – Here we go again, the mainstream and right-wing media re-packaging ‘news’ True Pundit broke months years ago. In this case, 1,145 days ago. Wait, what?

That’s 3.1 YEARS. Yes, years. Where in the hell was everyone else in the media 3.1 years ago? Riding the fence, asleep, or hiding ther heads in the sand. – READ MORE

Fewer than half of working Americans will have a paycheck in May as devastating coronavirus layoffs persist, economist says – The millions of Americans who have lost their jobs in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic will have a devastating effects on the economy going forward as workers are left without pay.

Losses in April alone could push the unemployment rate to 16%, according to James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. If another 10 million Americans file jobless claims in May, that would push the unemployment rate to 22%, he said. – READ MORE

New York Required Nursing Homes To Admit ‘Medically Stable’ Coronavirus Patients. The Results Were Deadly. – On March 25, New York’s Health Department issued a mandate that state nursing homes could not refuse COVID-19-positive patients who were “medically stable,” meaning facilities that housed the most vulnerable populations were forced to introduce the virus into their midst.

A nursing home in Queens received two coronavirus patients who had been discharged from a hospital (but were still contagious and in need of care) – along with a box containing body bags, The New York Post reported. An executive at the facility told the Post it had been free of the coronavirus prior to accepting those two patients. The executive also said that along with the two patients arrived a shipment of personal protective equipment and the body bags. – READ MORE

E.R. Doctors Urge A Reopening: Lockdown Creating Public Health Crisis, Doctors ‘Pressured’ To Add COVID To Death Reports, Quarantining Healthy ‘Never Seen’ Before (VIDEO) – During a press conference on Wednesday, California emergency room doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care told reporters that nationwide lockdown policies are not an appropriate reaction to what current data shows about the China-originated novel coronavirus but are instead causing measurable public health issues, like spikes in domestic violence, sexual abuse, depression, and spreading fear to non-COVID-19 related would-be patients that are skipping out on vital health care.

“We understand microbiology, we understand immunology, and we want strong immune systems,” Dr. Erickson told reporters, rebuffing inconsistent shelter-in-place orders . “I don’t want to stay in my home and develop a weak immune system, and then come out and get a disease.” – READ MORE

Renowned Microbiologist Claims Wuhan Lab ‘Did Absolutely Crazy Things’ With Coronavirus – A world renowned Russian microbiologist says that the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of Wuhan scientists doing “absolutely crazy things” in their laboratory.

Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious – instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus, according to the Daily Mail. – READ MORE

Pa. removes 200 deaths from state coronavirus count as questions mount about reporting process, accuracy – Pennsylvania has corrected its coronavirus data multiple times over the past week to account for irregularities, according to new reports.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania started to include “probable deaths” in its fatalities. As a result, the total number of coronavirus deaths grew by 276, then 360, in successive nights, almost doubling the number of deaths in the state in two days. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) subsequently removed 200 deaths from its count after facing mounting questions about the accuracy of the count. – READ MORE

Stanford doctor explains why coronavirus lockdown policies need to end: ‘Ignore the panic and rely on facts’ – The former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University said the United States needs to end widespread coronavirus lockdowns and adopt a more targeted approach that both protects the most vulnerable people and builds immunity in the population.

In an op-ed published in The Hill, Dr. Scott Atlas laid out some key facts he believes policymakers are ignoring about the pandemic, and called for leaders to “ignore the panic” when making decisions. – READ MORE

Grocers Hunt for Meat as Coronavirus Hobbles Beef and Pork Plants – Grocery executives at retailers including Walmart Inc. WMT 0.71% and Costco Wholesale Corp. COST 1.69% worry supplies of some products could run short just as demand is surging.

“I have not seen beef sales and all protein behave this way since the Atkins Diet days,” when shoppers bought up meat as part of the low- carb diet, said Jeff Lyons, senior vice president of fresh food for Costco. The warehouse chain is considering new suppliers to shore up its meat supplies, he said. – READ MORE

USDA let millions of pounds of food rot while food-bank demand soared – Tens of millions of pounds of American-grown produce is rotting in fields as food banks across the country scramble to meet a massive surge in demand, a two-pronged disaster that has deprived farmers of billions of dollars in revenue while millions of newly jobless Americans struggle to feed their families.

While other federal agencies quickly adapted their programs to the coronavirus crisis, the Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables — despite repeated entreaties. – READ MORE

Exposing Harvard’s Chinese Agent Charles Lieber’s “Virus Transmitters” – Dr. Charles Lieber is a nano-scientist at Harvard University. He was recently charged by the American authorities for secretly being a Chinese agent.

However, there is a mystery surrounding the nature of his work. It is said he was recruited for advanced research into nanowire-batteries. But investigation by GreatGameIndia has shown that Lieber was infact working on virus transmitters that could penetrate cell membranes without affecting the intercellular functions and even measure activities inside heart cells and muscle fibers. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --