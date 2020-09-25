LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 9.25.20

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Experts Worry As Leading COVID-19 Vaccines Adopt Trial Shortcuts In “Rush For Results” – As doubts about the FDA’s credibility grow as the agency awaits the initial results from the frontrunner’s “Phase 3” trials, the leading vaccine makers are working to further expedite the approval process by streamlining procedures to try and make a determination about whether their vaccine “works or not” within the next month or so.

The issue, as Bloomberg reports, is that the leading vaccine companies are shooting for low targets for the number of confirmed infections among the tens of thousands of patients they’ve recruited for their trials. – READ MORE

School Officer Tases, Handcuffs Woman For Not Wearing Mask At Eighth-Grade Football Game – An Ohio woman was tased and handcuffed on Wednesday for not wearing a mask at an outdoor eighth-grade football game, according to reports.

The woman, identified as Alecia Kitts, was reportedly refusing to wear a mask when approached by a school security officer on Wednesday, WTAP-TV reported. The officer “appears to use a taser on the parent, before placing her in handcuffs,” the station said. – READ MORE

Wisconsin Authorities Investigate Absentee Ballots Found In Ditch, As FBI Probes Discarded Pro-Trump Ballots In PA – Police in the swing-state of Wisconsin are investigating how three trays of mail which included absentee ballots ended up in a ditch, after the mail was found at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning near a highway before it was immediately turned over to the US Postal Service, according to Fox 11.

“The United States Postal Inspection Service immediately began investigating and we reserve further comment on this matter until that is complete,” said USPS spokesman Bob Sheehan in a statement. – READ MORE

Nearly Everything BLM Is Saying About The Breonna Taylor Case Is False – It is being said that rioting broke out in Louisville over the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, but that’s wrong on two levels. For one, the chaos in Louisville, as in so many other cities across the country, is organized.

Moments after the grand jury returned only three counts of wanton endangerment against one officer for firing shots that went into a neighbor’s apartment, but no charges for Taylor’s death, U-Hauls packed with pre-made signs and riot shields were reportedly already on the scene and being unloaded. It is clear that there is orchestration and planning involved. Also, these are no mere riots. – READ MORE

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests – Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor’s death and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night during the demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. He says both officers are expected to recover, and one is undergoing surgery. – READ MORE

Florida AG Refers Bloomberg To FBI For Criminal Investigation After He Pledged To Pay Felons’ Fines So They Can Vote In Apparent Attempt To Boost Biden – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reportedly sent a letter to the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement requesting a criminal investigation into a recent report that failed Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire, has raised more than $16 million to help convicted felons pay off their debts in an attempt to boost Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden in the state.

“The letter said that Moody’s office had reviewed Bloomberg’s pledge and referred the matter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI for a criminal investigation,” CBS 12 reported. “Moody’s letter references Florida’s statute against paying for votes, referencing a Florida Department of State finding that said ‘even an otherwise innocuous offering of an incentive simply to vote can run afoul’ of state election law.” – READ MORE

Pentagon Informs Congress It’s Preparing To Have “Zero” US Troops In Afghanistan By Spring – With the Pentagon expected to reduce troops levels in Afghanistan down to 4,500 by the November elections, and with the still negotiated US-Taliban peace deal facilitating this, on Tuesday a Pentagon official told Congress it can expect American presence there to be completely ended by May 2021. – READ MORE

39 States Don’t Have Enough Money To Pay Their Bills – It’s not just the federal government running massive deficits and piling up enormous levels of debt. Thirty-nine US states don’t have enough money to pay all of their bills.

That was the grim conclusion of Truth in Accounting’s annual Financial State of the States report. – READ MORE

Report: U.S. Attorney John Durham Investigating Clinton Foundation – U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the FBI’s conduct in its probe of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is also probing the Clinton Foundation, according to a report Thursday in the New York Times.

As Breitbart contributor Peter Schweizer argued in his 2015 book, Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich, the Clinton Foundation appeared to be a vehicle for former President Bill Clinton and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to sell influence and access. – READ MORE

