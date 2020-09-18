LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 9.18.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Nashville Democrat Mayor’s Office Accused Of ‘Fabricating’ Coronavirus Numbers To Hide LOW Numbers Tied To Bars, Restaurants – A Nashville city council member is accusing Nashville Democrat Mayor John Cooper’s office of concealing low coronavirus outbreak numbers tied to restaurants and bars in the area, claiming that they are “fabricating information.”

“The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor’s office and the metro health department decided to keep it secret,” FOX 17 News Nashville reported Wednesday. The alleged revelation was made in emails between a senior adviser to the mayor and a health department official. – READ MORE

Dem Mayor Launches Study That Will Collect Blood Samples From Randomly Selected Houston Homes – Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner has signed off on a new study that will see city employees visit randomly selected homes in Houston to collect blood samples for COVID-19 antibody testing.

The study is being conducted by the Houston Health Department in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Household members will be asked to answer a survey and give a blood sample. For some households, all members of the household will be asked to participate. – READ MORE

San Francisco mayor announces city will pay some pregnant women $1,000 a month — but only if they’re black or Pacific Islander – The mayor of San Francisco wants to help pregnant women with the financial burden of having and caring for an infant — but only certain pregnant women.

White, Asian, and Hispanic expectant mothers need not concern themselves with applying for help from the city’s new program: It’s only for black and Pacific Islander women. – READ MORE

REPORT: BLM Co-Founder Partnering Up With Pro-Communist Chinese Group – One of the co-founders of the official Black Lives Matter group, Alicia Garza, is reportedly partnering up with a Chinese organization that has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party — and that group now appears to be funding one of Garza’s ventures, according to an investigation by the Daily Signal.

Garza is one of several co-founders of the official “Black Lives Matter” group, and in 2018, she launched a project called “Black Futures Lab,” which aims, its website says, to help activists in the black community maintain interest in civic participation and civic activism year-round. The group “gathers information about the ways that policy affects Black communities and one that uses that information creatively to educate and challenge policymakers.” It also lobbies on behalf of BLM’s interests at the local level. – READ MORE

Voters Who Live in ‘Riot Zones’ Back Trump 2-1 – Democrats and the media who’ve confidently predicted that Donald Trump’s pivot to a law and order campaign wouldn’t work should take notice. – READ MORE

Democrat Michigan Secretary of State Misprints Trump Ticket on Ballots for Troops –The Michigan secretary of state misprinted the Trump line on ballots intended to be mailed to troops serving overseas, the Detroit News reported.

Jocelyn Benson, who has endorsed President Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, and spoke at the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC), made the apparent error. The ballot listed Jeremy Cohen as Trump’s running mate. Cohen is running for vice president on the libertarian ticket with Jo Jorgensen. – READ MORE

Strzok: History Will See Me as a Patriot Defending America Against a Russian Attack on Our Elections – Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” that history would see him and all the government agents that worked on the counterintelligence investigation into possible links between the Russian government and Trump campaign officials as “patriots.” – READ MORE

Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas for testimony from Obama officials as part of Russia probe – The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday voted to authorize subpoenas for former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and other Obama administration officials as part of its broad review into the origins of the Russia investigation.

The committee on Wednesday held a business meeting to authorize committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to issue notices for taking depositions, subpoenas, for records, and subpoenas for testimony to individuals relating to the panel’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, the Justice Department inspector general’s review of that investigation, and the “unmasking” of U.S. persons affiliated with the 2016 Trump campaign, transition team and the Trump administration. – READ MORE

Is the CDC Downplaying the Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine To ‘Resist’ Trump? – As PJM’s Stacey Lennox noted yesterday, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo recently warned on Facebook live that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “was harboring a ‘resistance unit’ to Trump.”

Caputo alleged that career scientists “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” to plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --