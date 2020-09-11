LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 9.11.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump and Biden will visit Pennsylvania for 9/11 Flight 93 Memorial – President and 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump and former Penn professor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both visit Pennsylvania on September 11.

The Flight 93 National Memorial, located in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, marks the field where an airplane crashed as passengers and crew fought hijackers over control of the plane, thwarting an attempted attack on the U.S. Capitol building on September 11, 2001. – READ MORE

Is The Pandemic Over? – A curious but fortunate characteristic of virus epidemics is their limited lifespans. No one knows why, but guesses include herd immunity and mutations of the virus.

In the U.S., the virus got underway in March. For the week ending March 14 the total number of deaths nationwide was 52. During the following month the number of deaths increased rapidly, peaking in the week ending April 18 at a count of 17,026. – READ MORE

The Evidence Keeps Piling Up: Lockdowns Don’t Work – The toll lockdowns have taken on human life and human rights has been incalculable. Increases in child abuse, suicide, and even heart attacks, all appear to be a feature of mandatory stay-at-home orders issued by politicians who now rule by decree without any legislative or democratic due process.

And then, of course, there is the economic toll on employment, and which will feed negative impacts into the longer term. The economic burden has fallen the most on the young, and on working class families where earners are least able to work from home. – READ MORE

Cringeworthy Study Debunked: There Was No ‘Sturgis Superspreader’ COVID-19 Event – There was not a “Sturgis superspreader” event infecting hundreds of thousands with COVID-19 at a cost of billions to American taxpayers.

A recent study claimed that the annual motorcycle rally held last month in Sturgis, South Dakota was a “superspreader event” infecting more than half of the 460,000 attendees at a cost of $12 billion to our public health institutions. – READ MORE

Biden Said 6,114 Military Service Members Died From Covid. The Real Number Is 7. –Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden inflated the number of U.S. military service members who have died from coronavirus by a factor of approximately 1,000.

“Military COVID infected: 118,984. Military COVID deaths: 6,114. Folks, every one of these lives mattered,” Biden said at a rally in Warren, Mich. – READ MORE

Stabbing Suspect Who Felt ‘Need’ To Kill ‘A White Male’ Allegedly Kills White Cellmate; Mother Speaks Out – Nineteen-year-old inmate Jayvon Hatchett, the suspect in a racially-charged stabbing last month, is now the suspect in the brutal beating death of Eddie Nelson Jr., the teen’s cellmate.

On August 25, Hatchett allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old white male in an unprovoked attack at an AutoZone in Columbus, Georgia. Hatchett, who is black, targeted the victim, a store employee, because of his white skin, WRBL reported, telling police he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of “police brutality” on social media. – READ MORE

U. of Rhode Island to Remove WWII Murals Due to Lack of Diversity – The University of Rhode Island recently announced plans to remove two murals depicting the events of World War II due to their lack of diversity. The decision was prompted after students complained that the mural was not compatible with the university’s values of inclusivity. According to the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs, “Some of our students have even shared with us they didn’t feel comfortable sitting in that space.”

According to a local news report, the University of Rhode Island plans to remove two 70-year-old murals that depict World War II over concerns that they do not feature enough diversity. – READ MORE

Trump To Pull 2,200 Troops From Iraq, Plans Draw Down In Afghanistan – The Trump administration on Wednesday announced that 2,200 American troops will be pulled from Iraq, adding that top officials are looking to announce a draw down in Afghanistan in the next few days.

Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. said the withdrawal means will drop the U.S. troop level in Iraq to 3,000 and will happen by the end of September. “This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat,” McKenzie said, according to CNN. – READ MORE

Woodward Book Exposes General James Mattis’ Plot To Overthrow The US Government… – According to a pre-release excerpt from the Washington Post Bob Woodward writes about a discussion between General James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats about a plot to overthrow the elected government of the United States.

[…] “Mattis quietly went to Washington National Cathedral to pray about his concern for the nation’s fate under Trump’s command and, according to Woodward, told Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” since Trump is “dangerous. He’s unfit.” (read more)

What do you call a conversation between the Defense Secretary and the head of the U.S. intelligence apparatus where they are talking about taking “collective action” to remove an elected President? That’s called sedition…. A seditious conspiracy. – READ MORE

