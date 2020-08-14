LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 8.14.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Black Chicago residents send BLM protesters packing: ‘We’re not gonna have that…Stop antagonizing our police’ (VIDEO) – A protest Tuesday started over a Chicago police-involved shooting and ended when Englewood residents pushed back. Expletives were dropped, and there was pushing and shoving, which forced the protesters to retreat.

A caravan started on 64th and Cottage Grove, and the protesters eventually ended up in front of the 7th District police station, but it didn’t last long. – READ MORE

#SayHisName Trends After Media Refuse To Report On Alleged Murder Of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant – Mainstream media outlets have yet to cover the brutal Sunday night execution of a five-year-old North Carolina boy named Cannon Hinnant, allegedly at the hands of 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, sparking the hashtag #SayHisName to trend on social media Thursday morning.

As The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, Sessoms, who is black, allegedly walked up to young Hinnant, who is white, and shot him in the head at point-blank range in front of the child’s 7- and 8-year-old sisters. – READ MORE

Shootings Up 76 Percent 2020 vs. 2019 in Bill de Blasio’s NYC – Shootings are up 76 percent in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to WSJ, the 76 percent increase manifests when comparing number of shootings January 1, 2020, through August 2, 2020, with the number that occurred during that same period the year prior. – READ MORE

Pennsylvania District Mandates White Supremacy Lessons for Kindergartners – Elementary school children returning to a wealthy Pennsylvania classroom in the fall will learn that sympathizing with police officers is racist.

Gladwyne Elementary School—located in Lower Merion School District, one of the richest in the nation—will require fourth and fifth graders to read Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, which claims that white people who relate to police officers or decline to watch the news are complicit in racism. The curriculum also assigns A Kid’s Book About Racism to kindergarten and first graders. – READ MORE

Cuomo Calls on NYPD to ‘Step up’ and Enforce Social Distancing Guidelines in Bars, Restaurants – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is urging the New York City Police Department to crack down on violations of social distancing guidelines in bars and restaurants.

During a Monday call with reporters, Cuomo noted there were 19 social distancing violations on Sunday night alone. There were seven in the Bronx, one in Brooklyn, two in Manhattan, three in Queens, and six in Suffolk. – READ MORE

CDC Now Says Face Masks With Vents Or Valves Don’t Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus –First we were told face masks weren’t helpful in reducing the spread of the coronavirus because they would cause us to touch our face more and then spread the disease to others. Then we were told to wear the masks to save lives and reopen the economy.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns face masks with vents or valves don’t reduce the spread of the virus, as those additions that allow the user to breathe easier can deposit more “expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others.” In guidance updated late last week, the CDC added a warning about face masks with exhalation valves or vents. – READ MORE

American taxpayers footing NYC’s bill to house the homeless in boutique hotels – Since the novel coronavirus began desecrating through New York more than five months ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration has been filling the city’s high-priced hotels with people experiencing homelessness in a bid to ease the burden on the shelter system and to curb the spread of the pathogen – ensuring that individuals have their own room and space to socially distance.

But there is a growing divide between advocates who contend it’s the only practical answer – despite the exorbitant costs – and some locals who fear for their own safety and worry it will fiscally break the city and spread crime. – READ MORE

Florida Sheriff’s Office Bans Employees From Wearing Face Masks While on Duty – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health experts are encouraging Americans to wear face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are no longer allowed to wear masks while on the job, according to new a new policy unveiled on Tuesday. – READ MORE

1984 Interview Explains the ‘Ideological Subversion’ of America – “Maybe we’ll wake up and this will all be a bad dream.”

I think that’s the sentiment of many these days. Our world seemingly changed overnight and many of us just long to go back to the piddly struggle of getting up every day to drive to work. – READ MORE

