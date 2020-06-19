LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 6.19.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Supreme Court rules against Trump administration bid to end DACA program – The Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the Trump administration’s effort to end the Obama-era program that offers legal protections to young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

The court ruled that the administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets out rulemaking procedures for federal agencies. – READ MORE

Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging – Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.

The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo’s announcement Wednesday that it’s renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says it’s also reviewing its Uncle Ben’s rice brand. – READ MORE

DA Says Brooks Wasn’t ‘Threat’ Toward Cop He Shot Taser At, Said Two Weeks Ago Taser Is ‘Considered’ A ‘Deadly Weapon’ – Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on Wednesday that the police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks last week was being charged with felony murder and that Brooks did not pose a threat to the officer even though Brooks fired a taser at the officer.

The remarks from Howard come after he charged a police officer earlier this month “for pointing a taser” at someone because a taser is considered to be a “deadly weapon” under Georgia law. – READ MORE

Herschel Walker offers to send people who want to defund police to countries without them – Former NFL running back Herschel Walker offered to work with airlines to send people who want to defund the police to countries without them.

Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL, took his thoughts to Twitter in response to people who want to eliminate police departments across the United States. – READ MORE

‘Death Sentence’: Why Did Dem. Governors Place COVID-Positive Patients Back in Nursing Homes? – This week, House Republicans on the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis sent five letters to Democratic governors, demanding answers as to why these state leaders ordered nursing homes to admit patients who had tested positive for coronavirus. The House Republicans noted that the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidance suggesting that nursing homes should only admit patients if the facility could follow quarantine guidelines.

“Democrats failed our nursing home residents, plain and simple,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) declared in a statement Monday. “Despite clear warnings about exposing nursing homes to this virus, some Democrat governors decided it made more sense to force nursing homes to take in coronavirus patients, which resulted in countless avoidable deaths. The American people deserve to know what informed and motivated these decisions so it doesn’t happen again.” – READ MORE

Atlanta Police Officers Not Responding To Calls In Multiple Zones, Comes After D.A. Charged Officer With Murder In Rayshard Brooks Case – Police officers in the Atlanta Police Department are reportedly not responding to calls in multiple zones which comes after the department acknowledged that they were experiencing a higher than usual number of police officers calling out prior to the start of their shifts.

The news comes after Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced felony murder charges against officer Garrett Rolfe on Wednesday for his involvement in the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was driving drunk, resisted arrest, got into a physical altercation with police, took a taser from a police officer, tried to run, and fired a taser in Rolfe’s direction. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that its investigation into the incident was not complete when the charges were announced and that it was not consulted by Howard. – READ MORE

Gretchen Whitmer: Attempts to Limit Power ‘Irresponsible, Dangerous, and Foolish’ (VIDEO) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lashed out at the legislature and citizens circulating petitions on Wednesday, claiming that attempts to limit her power are “irresponsible, dangerous, and foolish.”

VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer says the attempts to strip her authority during the pandemic were “irresponsible, dangerous and foolish”. pic.twitter.com/msPKmHJNXg — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) June 17, 2020

“I want to be very clear,” she said Wednesday, “any attempt to strip away the powers of the governor during this time is irresponsible, dangerous, and foolish.” – READ MORE

Residents Within Seattle’s CHAZ at a Loss: ‘I’m Mainly Scared Because I Know Cops Won’t Come’ – Residents living within the confines of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), otherwise known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Area (CHOP) — a six-block area within the city of Seattle established by self-described anarchists, Black Lives Matter activists, and Antifa members — are expressing concerns and fear over the implications the movement has had on their everyday lives, forcing some to flee the area.

“I’m mainly scared because I know cops won’t come, I know fire trucks can’t come in. No government has even contacted any residents,” one neighbor of the area told KIRO 7, explaining that he and others are staying in other areas — from friends’ homes to hotels — due to their mounting concerns. – READ MORE

Bruce Springsteen Freaks Out on Trump in Coronavirus Rant: ‘Put On a F**king Mask’ – Rocker Bruce Springsteen went after President Donald Trump for his handling of coronavirus deaths in the latest episode of his From My Home to Yours series on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel. But the New Jersey native failed to mention his home state Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who is facing mounting criticism for ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, which is believed to have worsened the state’s death toll.

New Jersey has the second highest coronavirus death rate in the country, just behind New York. Bruce Springsteen launched his anti-Trump speech in Wednesday’s installment of his satellite radio series, telling the commander in the chief to “put on a fucking mask.” – READ MORE

