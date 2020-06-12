LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 6.12.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Seattle ‘autonomous zone’ has armed guards, local businesses being threatened with extortion, police say – Seattle police say they have received reports of armed guards and potential extortion in a self-declared autonomous zone that spans several blocks and includes a now-closed precinct.

“We’ve heard, anecdotally, reports of citizens and businesses being asked to pay a fee to operate within this area. This is the crime of extortion. If anyone has been subjected to this, we need them to call 911,” Assistant Chief of Police Deanna Nollette said on Wednesday. – READ MORE

How New York’s Coronavirus Response Made the Pandemic Worse – New York leaders faced an unanticipated crisis as the new coronavirus overwhelmed the nation’s largest city. Their response was marred by missed warning signs and policies that many health-care workers say put residents at greater risk and led to unnecessary deaths.

In the first few days of March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio assured New Yorkers things were under control. On March 2, Mr. de Blasio tweeted that people should go see a movie. – READ MORE

The Warlord Will See You Now. Armed Rebels Illegally Require ID to Get Into Seattle ‘Autonomous’ Zone – Police report that armed rebels are now requiring ID to get into Seattle’s anarchist utopia, known as CHAZ. The better to keep out the rabble who want an audience with Raz, the new feudal warlord.

When he’s not performing his warlord duties for CHAZ, Raz Simone is a rapper, who is fond of gold chains, Che Guevara berets, “wife-beater” shirts, and his AK-47. Raz, the warlord, isn’t afraid to inflict a needed beatdown of certain live streamers. – READ MORE

$454 Million: Corporate America Floods Social Justice Causes with Cash amid Floyd Protests – Corporations are opening up their treasuries to give money to social justice causes, including Black Lives Matter, in the wake of nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd.

Many of the big companies are pushing their employees to do the same. – READ MORE

Joe Biden says the military will make sure Trump is physically removed from White House if he loses in 2020 and refuses to leave – Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he will use the military to escort President Donald Trump from the White House if necessary — assuming that Biden wins a 2020 matchup.

Biden told Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” that he fully believes the incumbent president will attempt to “steal this election.” – READ MORE

School sics cops on 11-year-old after seeing a BB gun in his house during virtual lessons, says it’s no different than bringing a gun to school – A Maryland school official called the police on an 11-year-old boy after the teacher reportedly saw a BB gun in the child’s room during virtual instruction.

According to WBFF-TV, a police officer visited the home of the fifth-grader following the incident. – READ MORE

