LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 5.8.20

Justice Dept. Drops Case Against Michael Flynn – The extraordinary move came after the former national security adviser had fought the case in court for months, a reversal after pleading guilty twice and cooperating with investigators.
The Justice Department dropped its criminal case on Thursday against Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s first national security adviser, who had previously pleaded guilty to lying to F.B.I. agents about his conversations with a Russian diplomat. – READ MORE
The American meat shortage is pushing prices to unprecedented heights — here’s how it could affect your grocery bill – Fresh meat prices escalated 8.1% in stores, compared to the same period last year, according to Nielsen data for the week ending April 25.
Pork and beef prices could increase by as much as 20% compared to 2019, according to a new report from CoBank, a cooperative bank that is part of the Farm Credit System. – READ MORE
JPMorgan’s Bob Michele: U.S. Won’t Stabilize For 10 Years Post Virus – J.P. Morgan Chief Investment Officer Bob Michele predicted it will take 10-12 years after the pandemic for U.S. employment to get back to its pre-coronavirus level, insisting it won’t be as simple as turning the economy back on.
“No, it’s not that simple … it’s going to take years, or longer to get back to where we are, or where we were,” Michele said on Bloomberg when asked if reopening would be as simple as “turning on the lights.” – READ MORE
Eerie Emptiness Of ERs Worries Doctors: Where Are The Heart Attacks And Strokes? Across the country, ER volumes are down about 40% to 50%, says Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
“It was very scary, because it was so quiet,” says Dr. David Tashman, medical director of the ER at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif., about the early days of the outbreak. – READ MORE
Facebook ‘Supreme Court’ Packed with Anti-Trump, Progressive Figures –
Facebook has released a list of the first 20 members of its “Oversight Board,” a semi-independent body the social network is setting up that will have the power to decide whether content banned by Facebook stays banned or is restored on appeal. Members include the former editor-in-chief of the Guardian and a “human rights expert” who is part of George Soros’ Open Society project.
The 20 members announced by Facebook today include progressive, left-wing, and mainstream media figures who have been highly critical of President Trump. – READ MORE
House Dems drafting new ‘multitrillion-dollar’ coronavirus relief bill – “We’re looking at a multitrillion-dollar bill,” one House Democratic aide told Fox News.
While the text of the legislation may not be available until next week, it’s clear the centerpiece of the House response will be funding for state and local governments – READ MORE
California County To Remove COVID-19 Patients From Homes Based On ‘Living Situation’ — Will Place In ‘Other Kinds Of Housing’ – Officials in Ventura County, California will be expanding coronavirus testing, tracking the infected and those who they’ve been in contact with, and moving people out of their homes and into specialized housing for COVID-19 patients.
Discussing the need to hire contact tracers and manage active cases, Ventura County Public Health Director Dr. Robert Levin said during a May 4 press conference that people who live in homes where they could expose family members to COVID-19 would be moved into ‘other kinds of housing’ provided by the county. – READ MORE
