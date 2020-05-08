LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 5.8.20

Pork and beef prices could increase by as much as 20% compared to 2019, according to a new report from CoBank, a cooperative bank that is part of the Farm Credit System. – READ MORE

JPMorgan’s Bob Michele: U.S. Won’t Stabilize For 10 Years Post Virus – J.P. Morgan Chief Investment Officer Bob Michele predicted it will take 10-12 years after the pandemic for U.S. employment to get back to its pre-coronavirus level, insisting it won’t be as simple as turning the economy back on.

“No, it’s not that simple … it’s going to take years, or longer to get back to where we are, or where we were,” Michele said on Bloomberg when asked if reopening would be as simple as “turning on the lights.” – READ MORE

Eerie Emptiness Of ERs Worries Doctors: Where Are The Heart Attacks And Strokes? Across the country, ER volumes are down about 40% to 50%, says Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.