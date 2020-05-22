LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 5.22.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.22.20” on Spreaker.



Doctors raise alarm about health effects of continued coronavirus shutdown: ‘Mass casualty incident’ – More than 600 doctors signed onto a letter sent to President Trump Tuesday pushing him to end the “national shutdown” aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, calling the widespread state orders keeping businesses closed and kids home from school a “mass casualty incident” with “exponentially growing health consequences.”

The letter outlines a variety of consequences that the doctors have observed resulting from the coronavirus shutdowns, including patients missing routine checkups that could detect things like heart problems or cancer, increases in substance and alcohol abuse, and increases in financial instability that could lead to “overty and financial uncertainty,” which “is closely linked to poor health.” – READ MORE

Trump, in Michigan: ‘We’re not going to close the country’ if there’s a 2nd wave of coronavirus cases – President Trump acknowledged Thursday that there could be a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic later this year, but flatly stated he wouldn’t let any further outbreaks shutter the economy again.

“People say that’s a very distinct possibility,” Trump said when asked a possible second wave while in Michigan. “It’s standard. And, we’re going put out the fires. We’re not going to close the country.” – READ MORE

Coronavirus-triggered layoffs in US hit nearly 39 million – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits in the two months since the coronavirus took hold in the U.S. has swelled to nearly 39 million, the government reported Thursday, even as states from coast to coast gradually reopen their economies and let people go back to work.

More than 2.4 million people filed for unemployment last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the business shutdowns that have brought the economy to its knees, the Labor Department said. – READ MORE

‘Bet You Stay Home Now Hypokrits’: Church That Refused To Close During Lockdown Gets Burned Down, Investigated As Arson – A Mississippi church in the midst of a legal battle to stay open despite local shutdown orders was burned to the ground early Wednesday morning. According to first responders, the First Pentecostal Church of Holly Springs was vandalized and suffered a large explosion to the back of the church. The incident is being investigated as a criminal act of arson.

“I Bet you stay home now you hypokrits,” read one message spray painted on the church parking lot, Thomas More Society senior counsel and lawyer for the church Stephen Crampton told Fox News on Thursday. – READ MORE

JPMorgan study finds COVID-19 infection rates have declined — not increased — in states that have reopened – A report by JPMorgan finds that COVID-19 infection rates have declined, not increased, in states that have reopened. The eye-opening study from the investment banking institution was shared by CNBC financial anchor Carl Quintanilla in a series of tweets.

Research by JPMorgan shows that the coronavirus infection rates of states that have ended their lockdowns have declined, “even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag.” The incubation period for coronavirus has a median time of four to five days, and as long as 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. – READ MORE

Progressive group used phone data to track protesters at anti-lockdown rallies – A progressive health care advocacy group used cellphone data to track the movements of demonstrators at lockdown protests in five states, according to a report.

The Committee to Protect Medicare collected the anonymized location data from opt-in cellphone apps and data scientists at the firm VoteMap used it to determine the movements of the devices at protests in April and May in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and Florida, the Guardian reported Monday. – READ MORE

“Trust Is Being Undermined” – Harvard Medical School Prof Questions Fauci’s “Shading” Vaccine Results – Former Harvard Medical School professor and founder of the university’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments, William Haseltine dared to speak out today about the high level of bullshit and damage that is being done to “trust” in “scientists” and even dared to break the one holy writ that shall go un-mentioned, throwing some shade a Dr.Fauci. – READ MORE

3M billed government $7.63 for 85-cent earplugs. It now has $1 billion COVID contract –The company that has been awarded the largest single COVID-19 federal contract once boasted it charged the Defense Department $7.63 for earplugs that cost 85 cents a pair to produce.

That company, 3M, was awarded a $1 billion contract on April 15 for “medical and surgical instruments, equipment and supplies,” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The IDIQ contract — “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity” — was awarded without taking competing bids from other vendors. – READ MORE