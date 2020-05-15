LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 5.15.20

Listen to “PAINE in the Morning 5.15.20” on Spreaker.



Heartbreaking: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Strips 77-Year-Old Barber of His License Without Due Process – A Michigan barber who reopened his shop in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus shutdown orders had his license temporarily stripped Wednesday.

Karl Manke, 77, became a symbol of resistance when he opened the doors of his Owosso shop on May 4 and refused to close, pledging to keep his doors open until police arrest him or “Jesus walks in.” – READ MORE

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court strikes down governor’s ‘safer at home’ order Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down the state’s “safer at home” order Wednesday, saying Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order through the end of May.

The court ruled four to three in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the order issued last month by Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm. – READ MORE

Nearly 40% of low-income workers lost their jobs in March – The Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday reported just how unequally the coronavirus-induced economic downturn is hitting Americans.

On one hand, lower-income people are getting slammed. Nearly 40% of those with a household income below $40,000 reported a job loss in March, according to the Economic Well-Being of US Households report. – READ MORE

Thousands of Pigs Rot in Compost as U.S. Faces Meat Shortage – There is perhaps no more dramatic an example of the destruction plaguing America’s food supply chain than this: Thousands of pigs are rotting on compost heaps as grocers run out of meat.

Covid-19 outbreaks at slaughterhouses have led to the largest pig culling effort the U.S. has ever seen. Hundreds of thousands of animals are already backed up, and CoBank estimates 7 million animals may have to be destroyed this quarter alone. That’s about a billion pounds of meat lost to consumers. – READ MORE

San Diego Supervisor Says Only 6 Of 194 Coronavirus-Recorded Deaths ‘Pure’ Coronavirus Deaths – On Tuesday, San Diego county Supervisor Jim Desmond said after digging into the data that he believes only six of the county’s 194 coronavirus-identified deaths are “pure” coronavirus deaths, meaning they died from the virus, not merely with the virus.

Desmond was seemingly ruling out deaths from individuals with preexisting conditions. – READ MORE

Poll: 40% of Families More Likely to Homeschool When Pandemic Ends – A RealClear Opinion Research poll released Thursday found 40 percent of families are more likely to choose to homeschool their children or engage in virtual learning once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The survey asked parents, “Are you more or less likely to enroll your son or daughter in a homeschool, neighborhood homeschool co-op, or virtual school once the lockdowns are over?” – READ MORE

Why Shut Down? COVID-19 Infections Would Plummet If 80% Of Americans Just Wore Masks According To Study – Despite what the World Health Organization and Dr. Anthony Fauci tell you, a new study has concluded that if 80% of Americans were to wear a mask, COVID-19 infections would drop by more than 90%. – READ MORE

Corona-Daze: Average Person Forgets What Day It Is Five Times Per Week! – What day is it again? If you’ve been feeling like all days blur together lately, you’re definitely not alone. As millions of Americans continue to spend 24 hours per day at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s become worryingly common for people to forget what day it is. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, the average person can’t seem to recall which day it is five times per week.

Another 80% said that each day is just like the one before at this point. – READ MORE