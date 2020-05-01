LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 5.01.20

There is also a full video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Protesters Took To The Michigan Capital Thursday Against Governor’s Stay At Home Order: “Tyrants get the rope” – Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Michigan Capitol Building waving signs and caring firearms demanding to end the state ordered: “Stay At Home” Order.

Protesters’ placards read, “Shut down the lockdown,” ”No work no freedom,” and “Tyrants get the rope.” – READ MORE

US weekly jobless claims hit 3.84 million, topping 30 million over the last 6 weeks –First-time filings for unemployment insurance hit 3.84 million last week as the wave of economic pain continues, though the worst appears to be in the past, according to Labor Department figures Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 3.5 million.

Jobless claims for the week ended April 25 came in at the lowest level since March 21 but bring the rolling six-week total to 30.3 million as part of the worst employment crisis in U.S. history. Claims hit a record 6.87 million for the week of March 28 and have declined each week since then. – READ MORE

Meat Companies Want to Reopen, But Officials Fear New Wave of Coronavirus Infections – President Trump’s executive order allowing meatpacking plants to continue operating through the coronavirus pandemic is stirring concerns among local officials, wary of new spikes in infection rates if closed plants rush to reopen.

Since the beginning of the month, meat giants including Tyson Foods Inc., TSN -2.54% Smithfield Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc. and Cargill Inc. have closed more than a dozen major U.S. pork, beef and chicken processing plants. Those closures have plunged the food system into disarray, forcing supermarket chains to brace for meat shortages, and backing up slaughter-ready livestock on farms. – READ MORE

Beef Prices Soar To Record High As Meatpacking Plants Shutter – Wholesale American beef prices jumped 6% to a record high of $330.82 per 100 pounds, a 62% increase from the lows in February, according to Bloomberg, citing new USDA data. – READ MORE

DeSantis announces Florida will start opening businesses Monday with restrictions –Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that beginning Monday, restaurants and stores will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity — kicking off phase one of the state’s reopening plan.

During an afternoon press conference — as the state’s stay-at-home order expires Thursday — DeSantis said the order would exclude Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. But the Republican governor said those counties will be able to enter phase one of the reopening plan “soon.” – READ MORE

Barack Obama Goes Golfing at Country Club the Day After Michelle Urged African Americans to Stay Home – On Friday, two PSAs featuring former first lady Michelle Obama urging African Americans to stay home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were released. Prominent African American radio hosts who have nationally syndicated shows shared the PSAs with their audiences.

Apparently, her husband didn’t get the memo. The day after the PSAs were released, Barack Obama was seen playing golf at Robert Trent Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Politico Playbook reported on Sunday. – READ MORE

Report: Christopher Steele Just Threw Hillary and Susan Rice Under the Bus During Testimony in British Court – The documents underlying his now infamous Russian dossier are long since destroyed, but Christopher Steele’s recollections of his political opposition research on President Trump nearly four years later are poised to create new heartburn for Democrats.

Steele recently testified in a British court that he believed both then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and then-Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice were aware of his dossier research as it was going on in summer 2016. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --